Fabio Celestini is on course at FC Basel - or not? Keystone

FC Basel has a good chance of winning the double, but the rumors about an imminent change of coach are not dying down. Is Fabio Celestini about to leave Basel?

Jan Arnet

According to media reports, the relationship between the team and the coach is more than a little strained.

Celestini defends himself and speaks of false information. On Sunday, he wants to defend his leading position with FCB against Lugano. Show more

When Fabio Celestini took over in Basel in October 2023, FCB were bottom of the Super League table. Now, a year and a half later, the Bebbi are top of the table - and are in the Cup semi-finals. Basel therefore has a good chance of winning a title again for the first time since 2019. Maybe even two.

Nevertheless, this is not the first time rumors have circulated that Celestini could leave the club very soon. "Despite his leading position, coach Fabio Celestini is wobbling badly", wrote Blick, adding that "everything points to the coach's departure at the end of the season at the latest" .

Apparently the Celestini personnel issue has recently been "intensively discussed" in Basel, the newspapers write. The relationship between the team and the coach is said to be more than just strained. Celestini's contract runs until 2026, but the media tend to believe that he will part ways after this season at the latest. Both "Blick" and the "Basler Zeitung" do not rule out the possibility of a change of coach even in the final sprint of the season.

Celestini defends himself and speaks of misinformation

And what does FCB say about the rumors? "We are very satisfied with the coach's work," said Head of Sport Daniel Stucki to SRF after the 2:1 win against GC on Thursday. However, there would always be discussions in the sports commission, which would also deal with the coach. "Internally, we know that we don't want to make any emotional decisions and that we check everything very carefully before we do anything," said Stucki.

Celestini himself does not want to know anything about a damaged relationship between him and the team. "The information is false," said the 49-year-old at the press conference after the GC game. "We are unbelievably together, otherwise you can't be first."

One thing is clear: with every further victory and every further step towards the title, the coach's position is also strengthened. Whether FCB will still be first after this matchday will become clear on Sunday. The top match against Lugano will then take place in Basel. blue Sport will broadcast the match live, kick-off is at 4.30 pm.