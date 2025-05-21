From the bottom of the table to the championship title: Fabio Celestini has transformed FC Basel in just a few months. Now his path could lead him back to Spain - to a club that once became his second home.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Fabio Celestini led FC Basel to the championship title after eight years and is now in the cup final with the team against Biel.

Despite successes, there was talk of a possible change of coach in the spring, but Celestini remained focused and confidently guided the team over the finish line.

According to the Spanish media, the 49-year-old is considered a candidate for the coaching position at Getafe. Other foreign clubs also seem to have him on their radar. Show more

Fabio Celestini is currently the man of the moment. After an eight-year drought, he led FC Basel to the long-awaited championship title. In addition, the double beckons against outsiders Biel - the cup final will take place on June 1. As a reminder: when Celestini took over FCB at the end of October 2023, the club was bottom of the table.

Although they were already in first place in the spring, the FCB managers were still holding talks with coaching candidates in March. Despite these circumstances, Celestini was not deterred and was able to collect the reward he deserved with his team. "His contribution cannot be rated highly enough," emphasizes blue Sport expert Marco Streller.

Dream of playing abroad

Although FCB president David Degen backed his most important employee afterwards, the sensitive Romand is likely to have kept this in mind. Degen recently commented on the coaching personnel matter: "Fabio has a contract until 2026. As things stand, Fabio will be our coach in the summer. I don't know Fabio's view on whether he wants to leave in the summer, we don't know".

As a champion coach, Celestini naturally has better cards on the market. The ambitious Lausanne native has also never made a secret of his desire to one day coach in a major league. The 49-year-old is particularly attracted to Spain. Celestini spent a total of six years of his playing career there, five of them with Getafe, a suburban club from Madrid.

Coach Fabio Celestini has put FCB back on the road to success. KEYSTONE

Now, of all places, the coaching position appears to be vacant, as José Bordalás is about to leave. Spanish media are reporting that the 13th-placed team in LaLiga have made contact with the Swiss.

Streller: Celestini has the quality for the big leagues

When asked about the rumors, Celestini told "Marca":"It's my home." It is always a pleasure when things come up, but he is concentrating on winning the Cup, said the former national team player (35 caps).

A real denial certainly sounds different. According to "Cope", clubs from Holland and Italy are also said to be interested in Celestini. "A move abroad will happen at some point anyway, because he also has the quality for these leagues," says Streller.

However, the former FCB sports director can also imagine that Celestini will be tempted by the task of reaching the Champions League with Basel. Streller is therefore certain: "He must receive a very good offer to leave FC Basel."