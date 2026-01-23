Following the disappointing World Cup opener against Qatar, Granit Xhaka publicly criticized his teammates. On “Heimspiel bei der Nati,” SRF expert Beni Huggel shares his thoughts on the criticism voiced by the national team captain.

Switzerland’s start to the World Cup tournament has been a complete disaster. Against Qatar, Murat Yakin’s team squandered what seemed like a sure victory with a weak second half and had to settle for a draw. This particularly annoyed captain Granit Xhaka, who, as so often, spoke his mind in an interview after the final whistle.

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“When the coach brings in a player and that player just tries to do everything, and you no longer have the discipline in certain positions, then it gets difficult,” Xhaka publicly criticized the positioning of the substitute players. “In the end, you just have to do what the coach asks and not feel like you have to be the showman and do everything on your own.”

Speaking his mind

Beni Huggel agrees with Xhaka on this point. “Manzambi and Amdouni didn’t hold their positions well. They both should have played further out wide,” says the SRF expert on “Heimspiel bei der Nati,” praising Xhaka for addressing such issues: “I think it’s good that he says that. If he doesn’t address it, he’s lying to himself.”

However, one might wonder whether going public is the right approach. “Whether internally or externally, that’s up for debate,” says Huggel, noting: “Xhaka would actually have to lie to the interviewer and leave things out. He’s not the type to do that. He wears his heart on his sleeve and then expresses that publicly as well.”

It’s not always just Xhaka

For Andreas Böni, editor-in-chief of blue Sport, it’s also clear: “Basically, Granit is in a position where he’s allowed to address anything.” But the impact of his words wanes when, as has been the case recently, criticism comes after every game. “If Kobel had ever voiced that criticism, it would come from a different source. Or if Embolo were to say something,” says Böni. “It wouldn’t surprise me if they spread that out among several players in the next few games to protect Granit.”

Huggel counters: “Maybe the others don’t do it. Maybe they do it internally and we don’t hear about it. But it’s important that there are players like Granit who also have that fire within them and always want to win.”

That’s what sets the national team captain apart, Huggel emphasizes, adding: “I wish there were a few more players with that mentality.”

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