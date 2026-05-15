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Transfer ticker Is Joell Mall moving to YB on a free transfer?

Tobias Benz

15.5.2026

Slowly but surely, the football transfer market is back on track. blue Sport reports on the most important transfers and the hottest rumors.

15.05.2026, 11:44

15.05.2026, 11:48

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  • Joel Mall to YB on a free transfer?

    The Bernese Young Boys are said to be considering signing Joel Mall on a free transfer. This is reported by the "Berner Zeitung". The 35-year-old's contract with Servette, which runs until 2027, will end this summer by mutual agreement.

    At YB, Mall would in future act as number two behind regular keeper Marvin Keller and would probably be considered as a replacement for Heinz Lindner, who has also been linked with a move.

  • This is what Basel boss Degen says about the future of Lichtsteiner and Shaqiri - and Sommer's refusal

    After the 3-1 defeat against St. Gallen on the penultimate matchday, it is clear that FC Basel will not be playing in the European Cup next season. FCB boss David Degen talks to blue Sport about the missed goals, the future of coach Stephan Lichtsteiner and the upcoming upheaval. Click here for the article.

  • Neuer's decision at Bayern Munich has been made

    It can happen quickly now: Manuel Neuer's contract extension at FC Bayern has been in the pipeline for weeks - and it should be announced soon. The goalkeeper apparently has to make concessions. Click here for the article.

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FCB boss announces change. Now Degen talks about the future of Lichtsteiner and Shaqiri - and Sommer's refusal

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