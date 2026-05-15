The Bernese Young Boys are said to be considering signing Joel Mall on a free transfer. This is reported by the "Berner Zeitung". The 35-year-old's contract with Servette, which runs until 2027, will end this summer by mutual agreement.

At YB, Mall would in future act as number two behind regular keeper Marvin Keller and would probably be considered as a replacement for Heinz Lindner, who has also been linked with a move.