Lugano coach Mattia Croci-Torti and his team are in a downward spiral. Picture: Keystone

FC Lugano in free fall: The 0:4 in Sion was followed by an embarrassing 0:5 against outsiders Celje in the Conference League qualifiers. Is Mattia Croci-Torti's coaching chair now shaky?

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Lugano concede their fourth defeat in a row and lose the first leg against Celje in the Conference League qualifiers 5-0 despite being favorites.

Does coach Mattia Croci-Torti now have to fear for his job? "The sporting management makes its decisions. I have to do my job," says the 43-year-old when asked about his future.

The longest-serving Super League coach has the backing of goalkeeper Amir Saipi: "I and the whole team are behind him." Show more

FC Lugano can't put one foot in front of the other. The Ticino side have played five competitive matches in the young season, but are still waiting for their first win and have lost four times. Last Sunday, Mattia Croci-Torti's team even went down 4-0 in Sion.

Anyone hoping for a reaction in the Conference League qualifiers will be sorely disappointed on Thursday. The clearly favored Lugano embarrassed itself against the Slovenian representative Celje and lost the first leg in Thun 0:5

Is Croci-Torti threatened with retirement?

"We don't have the players to play all three days. Last year, we had 21 fit players at this point. This year, we simply don't have the strength and energy we should have because of injuries and transfer stories," coach Croci-Torti tells Blick, looking for explanations.

For example, the officially injured Renato Steffen will only be in the stands against Celje. Croci-Torti firmly denies rumors of a dispute with the coach.

Does the longest-serving Super League coach now have to fear for his job? "The sporting management makes its decisions. I have to do my job. But I can tell you that I am the last person to leave this sinking boat," says Croci-Torti and assures that his team is not working against him: "Every player wants to showcase themselves on the European stage to perhaps find another team."

Saipi: "We didn't defend on the pitch"

Croci-Torti has the backing of his goalkeeper. "I and the whole team are behind him. He's not to blame for this defeat," emphasized Amir Saipi. "It was us on the pitch who didn't defend. We lacked the will and the right mentality."

That should change as soon as possible. The Ticino side will host reigning champions FC Basel on Sunday. "We have to find solutions. That will be difficult. But we won't give up," announced Croci-Torti. And Saipi demands: "Everyone has to work on themselves and overcome their inner bastard. The way it was against Celje, it's too easy for the opponent."

