The turbulent weeks at Säbener Strasse have apparently left their mark: according to a report in the "TZ " newspaper, sporting director Max Eberl is even thinking about resigning.

The "Bild" newspaper also writes that there have been rumors around the German record champions for some time that Max Eberl is to retire in October.

The background to this is the numerous discussions within the club. Hardly any internal detail remains secret, while at the same time the club bosses are pushing for cost-cutting measures - and are demanding that only one player may be loaned out in future.

At the most recent meeting of the supervisory board, Max Eberl raised doubts as to whether he wants to continue, according to the newspaper "TZ". "Not everyone can fully identify with the tough austerity measures of President Herbert Hainer and the two Supervisory Board members Uli Hoeness and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge," writes the newspaper.

Pressure from Hoeness and Co.

For Bayern President Herbert Hainer, the resignation of the 50-year-old would be a delicate moment. This is because CFO Michael Diederich is also leaving Bayern - leaving only Jan-Christian Dreesen on the board.

Honorary president Uli Hoeness created additional pressure shortly before the transfer deadline: He emphasized to the "Süddeutsche Zeitung": "I would very much advocate filling out the squad with a loan player who is signed until 30 June 2026."

Eberl himself admitted: "We have to get creative. It's not an easy task on the market." In the end, he did manage to secure the transfer of dream player Nicolas Jackson - but the discussions at the club should not end there.