Luka Modric is reportedly on the verge of joining AC Milan. Following his departure from Real Madrid, the 39-year-old Croatian is said to be on the wish list of the traditional club, which disappointed last season. Sporting director Igli Tare, once a professional in the Bundesliga, traveled to Croatia on a "lightning visit" to reach a verbal agreement, reported Sky Sport Italia.

The signature is still missing, but the Rossoneri expect it by Thursday evening at the latest. Milan are said to have offered Modric a one-year contract. "Modric, AC Milan accelerated: Tare in Croatia, deal aimed for soon", headlined "La Gazzetta dello Sport".

Modric has played for Real Madrid since the summer of 2012. The 186-time international became a club icon, won the Champions League six times with Real alone and recently bid a tearful farewell. His contract with the Whites ends on June 30.