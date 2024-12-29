Uli Forte is to become the new coach of Super League bottom club Winterthur. Prior to this, the Zurich native will terminate his contract with Neuchâtel Xamax in the Challenge League.

On Christmas Eve, Xamax announced the termination of Forte's contract by mutual agreement, while FC Winterthur announced his arrival on its website.

Winterthur parted ways with head coach Ognjen Zaric last week due to poor results. Now the 50-year-old Forte is to ensure the club stays in the league. He has signed a contract until the summer of 2026, with the team at the bottom of the table two points behind Grasshoppers and four behind Yverdon.

Forte has a wealth of experience in Swiss top-flight football and has led FC Zurich and GC to cup victories, among others. He joined Xamax in April 2023 as a "fireman" and led the Neuchâtel side from last place to retaining their place in the league. He should now be able to do the same at Winterthur. "We are convinced that we have found the right man for our goals in Uli Forte," FCW sporting director Oliver Kaiser is quoted as saying.

Xamax, who occupy 6th place in the Challenge League, also already have a successor for Forte. As had been speculated in recent days, 47-year-old Frenchman Anthony Braizat will take over. He was most recently coach at Stade Lausanne-Ouchy from May 2022 to November 2023, which he led to the Super League but had to leave after thirteen games.