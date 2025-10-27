Real Madrid win the Clásico against Barcelona 2:1 and extend their lead at the top of the table. And yet there is still plenty to talk about in Madrid.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you Real Madrid beat Barcelona 2-1 in the Clásico and extend their lead in the Spanish league to five points.

Real star Vinicius Junior is substituted in the 72nd minute and freaks out.

Real legend Sami Khedira calls the Brazilian's behavior "unacceptable", while coach Xabi Alonso announces a clarifying conversation. Show more

Anyone who watched the Clásico between Real Madrid and Barcelona will have been surprised by Vinicius Junior's reaction when he was substituted. The Brazilian couldn't believe it and trotted off the pitch gesticulating wildly and cursing like a ragamuffin. You can't hear what Vinicius says on TV. However, some media quoted him as saying: "Coach, me? Fuck you!" Alonso is said to have replied: "Come on, Vini, damn it."

On TV, however, Vinicius can be seen briefly high-fiving Rodrygo and then disappearing straight into the catacombs. The Brazilian is reported to have said: "I'm leaving this team. I'm leaving, rather now, I'm leaving." Just under 72 minutes have been played, Real lead 2:1 and it stays that way until the end.

Sami Khedira, who played for Real Madrid for several years and won several titles with the Whites, had clear words for Dazn: "I think we can all agree here that he played an outstanding game. He had incredibly good energy, good spirit, good actions, but he ruins the whole game with this action."

He continued: "You can be angry with Xabi Alonso, but what is Rodrygo thinking? What is the team thinking? Rodrygo isn't just some local footballer you bring in to play in the Clásico. He's an outstanding outfield player who can always make an impact. You're sending out a completely fatal signal with this move. Go into the dressing room, be offended, but don't celebrate it like that! You're not above the team. For me, an action like that is unacceptable."

Alonso himself kept a cool head after the win and expressed himself diplomatically: "I want to concentrate on the good things in the game. We did well and Vini played a big part in that." However, the matter is not yet completely off the table. "We'll talk about his reaction, for sure. We'll do that between us," said the 43-year-old.

What next with Vinicius Junior?

Vincius still has a contract in Madrid until 2027, which both sides would reportedly like to extend. The problem: there is no common denominator when it comes to salary. The international is said to have been offered a maximum net annual salary of 22 million euros in the event of an extension. Vinicius, however, is said to be demanding 25 million euros plus a signing bonus in order to reach roughly the same level as team-mate Kylian Mbappé. Negotiations are currently on hold.

Further outbursts of anger will certainly not help the Brazilian to strengthen his position. In Saudi Arabia, on the other hand, the doors would be wide open for the 25-year-old ...

More on the Clásico