The Grasshoppers are annoyed about a blatantly wrong decision in the 2-0 defeat in Lucerne. Will it even end up costing Marco Schällibaum his job? GC sporting director Stephan Schwarz has at least not made a clear commitment to the coach.

Jan Arnet

Coach Marco Schällibaum is coming under increasing pressure. When asked on blue Sport whether he is still the right person on the GC touchline, he replies: "I think so, yes."

And how does GC Head of Sport Stephan Schwarz see it? "At the moment, it looks like that," he replies to the question of whether Schällibaum will still be GC coach in the next game. Meanwhile, there are already rumors about a new coach. Show more

Only one point from the last five games, only one point ahead of bottom team Winterthur - and only one game left until the next national team break. The situation for GC coach Marco Schällibaum is becoming increasingly uncomfortable after the 2-0 defeat in Luzern.

VAR frustration or not, the Hoppers must "take themselves to task", Schällibaum told blue Sport after the game. "We were again unable to score a goal. And then came this wrong decision, which was a neck breaker."

FCL made it 2-0 after just under an hour, after referee Johannes von Mandach had awarded a penalty to Lucerne following a VAR consultation due to an alleged handball. However, no handball can be seen on the TV images.

Still there next week? Schällibaum: "I think so"

Celebrated as a hero last season when he saved GC from relegation in extremis, the 62-year-old coach now has his back to the wall. The situation is "not easy" for him, says Schällibaum. "But I'm not the most important person in this club. I give my all and fight, but we're in a bitter phase."

When asked whether he is still the right person on the GC sideline, Schällibaum replies: "I think so, yes. We're doing a good job, I have a good staff and the players are fully on board. We're lacking a bit of luck at the moment."

GC sporting director Stephan Schwarz told blue Sport before the game that they were "certainly not satisfied with the overall situation". "But we're working together to ensure that things continue to move forward." The 1-1 draw against FC Lugano during the week showed that.

Rumors about Michael Wimmer

Nevertheless, there are rumors about a possible change of coach at the Zurich club. Schwarz was approached by blue Sport about Michael Wimmer, whom he knows well from their time together at FC Augsburg. "We've known each other for a long time and appreciate each other. We're always in contact," explains the GC sporting director.

Wimmer was recently spotted in a hotel in Zurich. Just a coincidence? "I can't say anything about that because I don't know where Michael Wimmer hangs out. No idea," Schwarz clarifies. He wasn't interested in any names at the moment anyway, "because our coach is called Marco Schällibaum".

90 minutes and another defeat later, Schwarz is asked by reporters whether Schällibaum will still be coach of the Grasshoppers next weekend against FC St. Gallen. His answer: "It looks that way at the moment."