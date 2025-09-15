Gerardo Seoane is coming under increasing pressure at Borussia Mönchengladbach. Keystone

After the 0:4 against Bremen, the pressure on Gladbach coach Gerardo Seoane is growing. Head of sport Roland Virkus announces talks. The trend has been pointing downwards for months.

DPA dpa

Ten Bundesliga games without a win, the last five of which without a goal of their own, just one point from the first three games of the season: Borussia Mönchengladbach has started the new season as a relegation candidate. Even if sporting director Roland Virkus does not want to acknowledge a clear downward trend that has been going on for some time, things could get tight for Swiss coach Gerardo Seoane on Monday.

"I now see a false start and a result that we didn't want and that we have to work through first," said Virkus after the hefty 4-0 defeat to Werder Bremen, who are also still winless this season, in which Gladbach revealed glaring weaknesses in defense and finishing.

Talks to take place on Monday

"It's a big disappointment on our part. We lack consistency and quality in finishing. That has to improve, we know that," said Seoane, who had already been booed by the Borussia fans before the game.

Virkus showed understanding for this and announced talks for Monday: "You have to look: what is the main problem? You have to work through this together with the team, together with the coach, and rectify it as quickly as possible. That's the demand I have. And it's about the club."

Borussia clearly dominated the game against Werder, but in the absence of Germany international striker Tim Kleindienst, their finishing was still completely harmless. The 30-year-old scored Gladbach's last goal in the Bundesliga to date: on May 3 in a 4-4 draw against TSG Hoffenheim.

"It's not an easy situation at the moment," said attacking player Robin Hack, who nevertheless backed Seoane: "I'm convinced of the team, convinced of the coach. I am absolutely convinced that we can do it." The prospects, however, are bleak. Next Sunday, the team travels to runners-up Bayer Leverkusen, followed by Champions League contenders Eintracht Frankfurt at Borussia-Park.