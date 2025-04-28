Who shone, who fell away? blue Sport follows the performances of the Swiss mercenaries very closely.

Patrick Lämmle

🇩🇪 Bundesliga

Bayer Leverkusen Granit Xhaka

After two draws in a row, Leverkusen return to winning ways against Augsburg. Xhaka distributes the ball with his usual overview in the 2:0 win, but doesn't have his feet in the game for the goals.

Augsburg Cédric Zesiger

Like the rest of the Augsburg defense, Zesiger looks quite overwhelmed against Leverkusen's offensive power. He doesn't cut the best figure when conceding the first goal.

Dortmund Gregor Kobel

Dortmund beat Hoffenheim 3:2 after a last-minute goal and took a big step in the race for the European Cup places. The Champions League is suddenly just three points away. Kobel plays solidly, saves what he can, but is powerless to stop the goals conceded.

Gladbach Jonas Omlin

The next setback for Gladbach in the battle for the European places. The foals lose 4-3 at relegation candidates Kiel and slip to 9th place. Omlin doesn't look good at all, especially when conceding the third goal, when he lets the ball pass after a touchdown. However, the goalkeeper was also able to distinguish himself on one or two occasions and make some strong saves.

Gladbach Nico Elvedi

Elvedi misses the game in Kiel due to a pulled ligament in his knee.

Mainz 05 Silvan Widmer

Mainz remain without a win for the sixth time in a row. But you can lose on the road against leaders Bayern Munich ... Widmer is substituted shortly before the end of the 3-0 defeat.

Stuttgart Leonidas Stergiou

Stergiou started for the fourth time in a row in the 1-0 defeat against Heidenheim, but was substituted for tactical reasons shortly after the break with the score at 0-0. With just one win from their last ten league games, it will be difficult for the reigning runners-up to qualify for the European Cup via the Bundesliga. But Stuttgart are in the cup final and will be big favorites against third-division side Bielefeld on May 24.

Stuttgart Fabian Rieder

After difficult weeks in the spring, Rieder has fought his way back into the team. He forced the Heidenheim goalkeeper into a save with a powerful free-kick in the second half. Rieder also had one or two other good moments before he was substituted in the 69th minute.

Stuttgart Luca Jaquez

Jaquez is not used.

Frankfurt Aurèle Amenda

Frankfurt sweep Leipzig off the pitch with 4:0 and take a big step towards the Champions League. Amenda is substituted in the closing stages.

Freiburg Johan Manzambi

Despite his strong performances in recent weeks, Manzambi has to sit on the bench against Wolfsburg for the time being. When he came on in the 72nd minute, it was already 1-0 to Freiburg - and it stayed that way until the end. Because Leipzig lost, Freiburg climbed to fourth place, which qualifies them for the Champions League. Three match days before the end, the big dream is within reach.

Freiburg Bruno Ifechukwu Ogbus

A torn Achilles tendon is currently keeping him out of action.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Premier League / FA Cup

Manchester City Manuel Akanji

Manchester City beat Nottingham 2:0 to reach the FA Cup final. Akanji, who recently made his comeback after a two-month injury layoff, sits on the bench for 90 minutes.

Newcastle Fabian Schär

Newcastle had everything under control against Ipswich and won 3-0. Schär and his defensive colleagues were hardly challenged by the visitors. Newcastle thus defended their place in 3rd place.

🇮🇹 Serie A

Inter Milan Yann Sommer

What's going on with Inter? Last week they lost to Bologna and were knocked out of the Coppa Italia by city rivals Milan - and now the Nerazzurri have lost again. The game against AS Roma was lost 0:1. Sommer is caught between the legs when conceding a goal from close range, forcing Inter to surrender the lead in the table to Napoli.

A week ago, Inter were still dreaming of the treble, but now the Milanese are in danger of coming away empty-handed. Will they turn things around in the Champions League? The semi-final first leg takes place in Barcelona on Wednesday (21:00 live on blue Sport).

Napoli Noah Okafor

After Inter's next slip-up, Napoli's championship dream is alive! The southern Italians fulfilled their duty against Torino with a 2-0 win and are now top of the table. Okafor does not play.

Bologna Remo Freuler

Bologna play away against Udinese on Monday evening and will be looking to reclaim fourth place with a win.

Bologna Dan Ndoye

Bologna Michel Aebischer

Empoli Nicolas Haas

Haas is still missing for Empoli due to a serious knee injury. His team-mates lost 2-1 away to AC Fiorentina

Parma Simon Sohm

Parma play Lazio Roma on Monday evening.

🇪🇸 LaLiga

Betis Sevilla Ricardo Rodriguez

Rodriguez seems to have recovered from his injury and was back in the Betis starting line-up for the 5-1 win over Valladolid on Thursday, but was substituted after an hour.

Real Valladolid Eray Cömert

Valladolid's relegation is finally sealed after the 5-1 defeat against Betis. Cömert, often only second choice of late, was once again allowed to start and played through. The entire Valladolid defense is completely overwhelmed this evening.

Sevilla Djibril Sow

Sevilla also played on Thursday and were beaten 1-0 by Osasuna (Sow was substituted after 79 minutes). The Andalusians must be careful not to get caught up in the relegation battle. They are still five points clear of 18th place.

Sevilla Ruben Vargas

Ruben Vargas is out through injury.

🇫🇷 Ligue 1

AS Monaco Philipp Köhn

Monaco only drew 1-1 at relegation candidates Le Havre and slipped to fourth place. Köhn is rarely called upon. When he concedes a goal, he is overcome by a header from close range and has no chance of defending.

AS Monaco Breel Embolo

It was not Embolo's fault that Monaco dropped two points. The national team striker is on fire in the heart of the attack and has a few good scenes, but his team-mates are unable to convert his assists.

AS Monaco Denis Zakaria

Zakaria plays as captain and does a decent job without really standing out.

Marseille Ulisses Garcia

Marseille maintain second place with a 4-1 win against Stade Brest. Garcia has a hand in the first and last goals and gets high marks. He was off after 76 minutes.

Stade Brest Edimilson Fernandes

Edimilson does not play for Stade Brest.

Montpellier Becir Omeragic

After eleven defeats in a row, Montpellier finally pick up a point. The joy is limited, however, as relegation from Ligue 1 is now mathematically certain. Omeragic plays in the 0-0 draw against Stade Reims.

Toulouse Vincent Sierro

Sierro plays through in the 0-0 draw against Nantes. An important point for Toulouse in the fight against relegation.

More Swiss abroad

Benfica Lisbon Zeki Amdouni

Benfica celebrate a 6:0 victory. Amdouni scored in the 26th minute to make it 3-0. He was substituted in the 68th minute with the score at 4-0.

Ferencvaros Stefan Gartenmann

Gartenmann scores with his head to make it 1-0 against MTK Budapest. Ferencvaros stay top of the table thanks to the 3-2 win.

Feyenoord Rotterdam Jordan Lotomba

Feyenoord win 4-0, but are still without Lotomba, who is missing due to a fractured lower leg.

Fortuna Sittard Ryan Fosso

Fosso played as usual in the 1-0 win against Willem II Tilburg.

Ludogorets Razgrad Kwadwo Duah

Duah scores in the 2-0 win against Cherno More Varna. Ludogorets are 16 points clear in first place.

Bruges Ardon Jashari

Bruges lost 1-0 to Union Saint-Gilloise during the week and were held to a 0-0 draw by the same opponents on Sunday. Bruges thus failed to reclaim top spot in the table.

KAA Gent Franck Surdez

Surdez is not in the squad for the 1-0 defeat against Anderlecht.

Standard Liège Andi Zeqiri

Zeqiri is still out injured.

Midtjylland Kevin Mbabu

Mbabu is back after serving his yellow card suspension. Midtjylland celebrate a 5-0 win and remain hot on the heels of leaders Copenhagen.

Sturm Graz Gregory Wüthrich

Sturm Graz lost 1-0 to Austria Vienna and are now only second in the table behind the victorious visitors. Both teams have 33 points.

Mvogo keeps a clean sheet in the 4-0 win against SM Caen. Lorient secure promotion with this success.

Greuther Fürth Noah Loosli

Loosli loses 0:1 with Greuther Fürth against Ulm. The 28-year-old plays the full distance in the back three.

Karlsruher SC (Bundesliga 2) Andrin Hunziker

Hunziker is substituted in the 85th minute of the 2-1 win against HSV.

HSV (Bundesliga 2) Miro Muheim

HSV drop points again and therefore miss out on moving up to first place. Muheim is missing due to a torn muscle fiber.

HSV (Bundesliga 2) Silvan Hefti

Hefti played in the 2-1 defeat against Karlsruher SC.

Schalke 04 (Bundesliga 2) Adrian Gantenbein

Gantenbein is substituted for Schalke in the 70th minute with the score at 1-1. After his substitution, Kaiserslautern scored to make it 2-1.

1. FC Kaiserslautern (Bundesliga 2) Jan Elvedi

Kaiserslautern can end their negative streak. Elvedi is back in the starting eleven and plays 90 minutes.

SSV Ulm 1846 (Bundesliga 2) Aaron Keller

Ulm celebrate a 1-0 win against Greuther Fürth. Keller plays the full 90 minutes.

1. FC Köln (Bundesliga 2) Joël Schmied

Leaders Cologne lose 1-0 to Hannover 96 and are just one point ahead of HSV after 31 rounds. Schmied does not play.

1st FC Cologne (Bundesliga 2) Anthony Racioppi

Racioppi is not in the Cologne squad.

Queens Park Rangers (Championship) Michael Frey

Frey is substituted in the second half, but cannot prevent the 5-0 defeat.

Leeds United (Championship) Isaac Schmidt

Schmidt is promoted to the Premier League with Leeds. The only question is whether they finish first or second in the table. A win against Bristol City would see them leapfrog Burnley, who are currently level on points.

Boca Juniors Lucas Blondel

Boca Juniors lose 2-1 to River Plate. Blondel remains unused for 90 minutes.