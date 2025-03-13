Will Ferencvaros defender Stefan Gartenmann be a Swiss national team player from today? IMAGO

Today at 14:00, Murat Yakin will announce his squad for the first match of 2025. blue Sport has learned that a Danish central defender is on the list.

Michael Wegmann

No time? blue News summarizes for you Today at 2 p.m. in Muri near Bern, national team coach Murat Yakin will announce his squad for the test matches in Northern Ireland (March 21) and against Luxembourg in St. Gallen (March 25).

blue Sport has learned that a 28-year-old Dane will also be in the 26-man squad. Stefan Gartenmann is a central defender from Ferencvaros Budapest and has Swiss roots.

With Alvyn Sanches, the high-flyer from Lausanne, and the Swiss-Argentinean Lucas Blondel from Boca Juniors, two other newcomers will be in the squad (blue Sport reported). Show more

Murat Yakin seems willing to use the first training camp in Faro and the tests against Northern Ireland and Luxembourg to try out new players for the World Cup qualifiers in the fall.

Lausanne mega-talent Alvyn Sanches and Lucas Blondel, defender at Argentine top club Boca Juniors, are in the 26-man squad. These newcomers are no longer really a surprise.

Who is this Gartenmann?

On the other hand, the inclusion of Danish central defender Stefan Gartenmann would be a huge surprise.

According to information from blue Sport, the 187-centimetre tall lump, who has already played for Midtjylland in Denmark and Aberdeen in Scotland and has been defending for Ferencvaros Budapest in Hungary since the summer of 2024, has also received a call-up from Yakin.

With Ferencvaros, Gartenmann defeated clubs such as Nice, Kiev and Malmö in the Europa League this season - in the championship, he is in second place.

Gartenmann, who has played for all of Denmark's U-side teams, is said to have Swiss roots and was naturalized in a fast-track procedure in recent days.

The chances of him making his national team debut if he is called up are not small. Manuel Akanji (adductor surgery), the team's defensive leader, is missing through injury.