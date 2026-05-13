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Vasovic and the aluminum Is this the craziest miss of the season?

Tobias Benz

13.5.2026

Shortly before the end of the season, Lucerne youngster Andrej Vasovic makes a bid for the miss of the year. The 18-year-old just has to push the ball over the line, but fails to hit the post. The scene in the video.

13.05.2026, 06:30

13.05.2026, 06:55

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Lucerne youngster Andrej Vasovic makes a spectacular miss in the match against FCZ.
  • However, the young Swiss has already shown several times this season that he can score goals.
  • Lucerne beat FCZ 1-0 despite the miss.
Show more

A curious scene in the Swissporarena: the 52nd minute is underway and Lucerne's youngster Andrej Vasovic has a huge chance to make it 1-0 against FC Zurich. But the 18-year-old is very unlucky! He throws himself into the path of the ball, puts his foot down and somehow fails to hit the aluminum (see video above).

The young Swiss player has already proven several times that he knows where the goal is. He already has six Super League goals to his name this season. Particularly worth seeing: his two goals against Lausanne.

Because his team-mate Oscar Kabwit made it 1:0 for Lucerne in the 70th minute, Vasovic's miss ultimately had no impact on the result. The Central Swiss side win coach Mario Frick's farewell match against FCZ 1-0 at the Swissporarena.

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