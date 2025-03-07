Lazio's Nicolò Rovella receives perhaps the most indisputable red card of all time for this brutal kick to the face.

The Europa League and Conference League once again provided a spectacle on Thursday evening. A brutal kick to the face caused a particularly big stir. Here are the best scenes in the video.

Tobias Benz

Hajdari like Maldini in his prime

Lugano lose the first leg of the round of 16 in the Conference League against Celje in Slovenia 0:1, but without defender Albian Hajdari the defeat could have been even worse. In the 11th minute, the Swiss U21 international made a spectacular save with the score at 0-0.

Like in ancient Rome - perhaps the most uncontroversial red card of all time

The sparks fly in the match between Viktoria Pilsen and Lazio Roma on Thursday evening. In the 77th minute, the first of two sending-offs was given to the visitors from Rome. And what a red card: it could hardly have been more uncontroversial. Rovella receives it after a brutal kick to the face of his opponent, who goes down covered in blood.

Tottenham's spectacular own goal

Tottenham midfield gem Lucas Bergvall is unlikely to forget this spectacular goal in a hurry. It's just a shame that the ball ends up in the wrong goal. Particularly bitter: there was no further goal and Spurs lost the game 1-0 due to the own goal.

Fiorentina keeper Terracciano lays an egg for himself

The evening ended in a similar fashion for Fiorentina goalkeeper Terracciano. In his team's 3:2 defeat against Panathinaikos Athens, the 34-year-old did not look good at all when the score was 2:0.

Tough as nails Frankfurt

Eintracht Frankfurt celebrates a comeback victory at Ajax Amsterdam. After trailing 0:1, the Bundesliga club won 2:1. Midfielder Hugo Larsson played a big part in the victory, bringing the visitors back into the game early on with a strike from distance.

