According to media reports, the transfer of outgoing Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso to Real Madrid is a done deal. Expert Marco Streller speculated back in January: Is Granit Xhaka now also on the verge of a transfer to the Whites?

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you Xabi Alonso confirms at a press conference on Friday that he will leave Bayer Leverkusen at the end of the season. The Spaniard did not comment on his future, but according to media reports, the move to Real Madrid is a done deal.

In addition to the head coach, Leverkusen is also at risk of losing key players. Recently, there have also been rumors about Granit Xhaka's transfer.

In January, blue Sport expert Marco Streller speculated in the Champions League studio about a possible departure of the Swiss national team captain and believes it is possible that Alonso will now guide him to the Whites. Show more

It has long been rumored, but now the transfer is a fact: according to Spanish media reports, Xabi Alonso will be Carlo Ancelotti's successor and move to Real Madrid.

The Spaniard at least confirmed his departure from Bayer Leverkusen at a press conference on Friday, saying: "It's a moment with mixed feelings. But it's not the time to talk about the future. We want to have a clean finish."

But there is still speculation. According to reports, the successful coach will sign a three-year contract with the Whites and take his assistants Sebas Parrilla and Alberto Encinas with him to the Spanish capital. Meanwhile, outgoing Real coach Carlo Ancelotti is considered a top candidate to become the new Brazilian national team coach.

Alonso's transfer will not be officially announced until May 25, when the championship in Spain is over. The Whites are currently four points behind league leaders Barcelona. However, a win on Sunday in the Clásico (live on blue Sport from 4 p.m.) could see Real relaunch the championship race.

Will Leverkusen lose numerous key players?

It is still unclear who will succeed Alonso at Leverkusen. The Bundesliga club will now intensify its search. However, the question arises: Is the Werkself now threatened with further significant departures?

Top players such as Florian Wirtz, Victor Boniface and Jeremie Frimpong are said to be flirting with a move. There are also question marks over the future of Patrik Schick. And most recently, there have also been rumors surrounding Granit Xhaka, despite a current contract until 2028. Galatasaray Istanbul are said to be among the interested parties.

If blue Sport expert Marco Streller has his way, however, a new door could open with an Alonso transfer to Madrid. "Honestly, I don't know if Leverkusen was Xhaka's last stop abroad," Streller said in the Champions League studio in January and can imagine Alonso steering his protégé to the Whites. "That could well be the case," says Streller, explaining: "Alonso knows that Granit was a crucial piece of the puzzle for the success in Leverkusen."

