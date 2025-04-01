Last May, YB secured the championship title with a win in Geneva. This time too, the Bernese will face Servette in a landmark match. Picture: Keystone

Servette and YB meet in a real six-point game to kick off the 30th round of the Super League. For YB, it will decide whether they are back in the championship race or have to write off the title.

Keystone-SDA SDA

It's been 316 days since the Young Boys celebrated their 17th league title after a 1-0 win in pouring rain at the Stade de Genève. For a long time this season, the Bernese were again caught in the rain, which cost new coach Patrick Rahmen his job early on. Now, however, YB have a great opportunity on Tuesday to finally get a remarkable comeback rolling.

Should the Bernese side win again in Geneva, Giorgio Contini's team would still be two points behind the leaders; if FC Basel were to beat GC on Thursday, it would be three. With eight rounds to go, YB would be right back in the championship race.

Losing is forbidden

Conversely, the following also applies: no losing! Because if Servette were to win, the Grenats would have an eight-point lead over YB - something that no team has ever managed to make up in eight games since the Super League was introduced a good twenty years ago. The starting position is tingling, with YB (23 points) and Servette (22), the two most successful teams of this calendar year, facing each other.

Both have only one, rather unexpected, clean sheet from the last few rounds. Servette have won six of their last seven games and are the first team in this unpredictable championship to establish a reasonably stable position at the top of the table. Their only defeat, a 2:3 against third-last Yverdon, was followed by a commanding 2:0 win in Lugano on Saturday. YB have won three times in a row recently, including away at Basel. Before that, they lost to second-bottom GC, having already lost to bottom-placed Winterthur in mid-February.

In Servette's favor is the fact that they have won both of their two home matches so far this season. So there will be no joking on April 1, the game will be completely open and will be decisive for the championship race.

Lugano under pressure

Former top favorites Lugano have almost bowed out of the race. The Ticino side will have to be careful away to Yverdon on Tuesday to avoid losing their place in the championship round after four defeats in five games and being knocked out of the Swiss Cup and the Conference League.

In three rounds, the table will be divided into the top 6 and the bottom 6. Yverdon, who have been in strong form of late, can no longer finish above the bottom six, but can pick up important points in the battle for a place in the barrage.

The other games of the 30th round are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.

