Swiss international defender Isaac Schmidt (left) wants to prove himself in the Bundesliga Keystone

Isaac Schmidt will play for Werder Bremen until the end of the season. As the Bundesliga club announced on Thursday evening, the 25-year-old Swiss right-back will be loaned out from Leeds United for one year.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Schmidt still has a contract valid until 2028 with the Premier League promotion contenders. Werder Bremen have secured a purchase option at the end of the loan deal.

Schmidt, who trained at Lausanne-Sport, moved from FC St. Gallen to Leeds in the summer of 2024 for a reported three million euros. Although he has only played 251 minutes in England so far, national team coach Murat Yakin called him up for the national team for the first time in March. Since then, the Romand, who can also play on the left flank and in a more attacking role, has made three appearances for Switzerland, twice from the start.

Schmidt was called up again by Yakin on Thursday for the upcoming World Cup qualifying campaign.