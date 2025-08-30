Nati defender Isaac Schmidt scores for Werder Bremen in the 2:3 draw against Leverkusen. Keystone

Isaac Schmidt makes a perfect Bundesliga debut. Leverkusen squander a two-goal lead while outnumbered, while Eintracht Frankfurt secure a convincing second win.

Tobias Benz

Schmidt, whose loan from Leeds to Werder Bremen was only completed on Thursday, was substituted in the 71st minute of Werder's crazy 3-3 draw against Bayer Leverkusen and was celebrating his first goal for his new club just five minutes later. The Swiss full-back latched onto a long ball in front of Leverkusen goalkeeper Mark Flekken and slotted into the empty net from around 20 meters.

Schmidt's goal was 2:3 and was scored with Leverkusen short-handed due to a red card against Niklas Stark. Nevertheless, Bundesliga debutant Karim Coulibaly, who had been poorly positioned on several occasions in the first half, managed to equalize in the 94th minute. Leverkusen thus slipped out of rehabilitation for their opening defeat at Hoffenheim. Before Werder's comeback, Patrik Schick had scored twice. The designated Wirtz replacement Malik Tillman, who arrived from Eindhoven, scored on his debut after 35 minutes to put the visitors 2-0 ahead.

Leipzig have recovered from their opening defeat

Leipzig, who recovered their defensive solidity after the 6-0 fiasco at Bayern Munich, beat Heidenheim 2-0 at home in their first game without playmaker Xavi Simons, who has moved to the Premier League. Christoph Baumgartner scored from an acute angle and new signing Romulo scored with a fine header.

No Swiss highlights

Eintracht Frankfurt took over the top of the table, at least temporarily, with a convincing 3:1 win at Hoffenheim. Ritsu Doan, who arrived from SC Freiburg, scored twice and Can Uzun scored as he had done in the 4-1 opening win against Bremen.

With the exception of Schmidt, the Swiss played supporting roles on this Bundesliga Saturday. Nico Elvedi was unable to prevent Borussia Mönchengladbach's 1-0 defeat in Stuttgart. Leon Avdullahu could do nothing to prevent Hoffenheim's heavy home defeat, while his new team-mate Albian Hajdari came off the bench to make his debut after 72 minutes.

Frankfurt shone without Aurèle Amenda, while Luca Jaquez joined Leonidas Stergiou on the list of absentees for Stuttgart following his broken nose. According to media reports, Jonas Omlin, who was demoted to stand-in keeper at Gladbach, is still considering a change of club.

Matches and table

You might also be interested in this