  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Premier League Isak in scoring mood ++ Liverpool dominant ++ Ex-FCB player Calafiori redeems Arsenal

SDA

25.1.2025 - 18:13

Newcastle striker Alexander Isak continues to play big
Newcastle striker Alexander Isak continues to play big
Keystone

Swede Alexander Isak scores twice in Newcastle's 3-1 win over Southampton. Leaders Liverpool give Ipswich no chance in a 4:1 win.

Keystone-SDA

25.01.2025, 18:13

25.01.2025, 18:24

After six wins in a row, Newcastle recently suffered a setback with a 4-1 defeat at home to Bournemouth. The Magpies have now bounced back and once again had their top striker Isak to thank. The 25-year-old team-mate of Fabian Schär, who will face Switzerland with Sweden in the World Cup qualifiers, scored his 16th and 17th goals of the season.

League leaders Liverpool continued to look assured as they gave newly promoted Ipswich no chance. With four goals between the 11th and 66th minute, coach Arne Slot's team secured their 16th win of the season.

First-placed Arsenal had to fight much harder to prevent the six-point gap to Liverpool from widening. In Wolverhampton, former Basel player Riccardo Calafiori, who came on as a substitute at the break, redeemed the visitors from London with his goal in the 74th minute.

Meanwhile, the clash between the two surprise teams Bournemouth and Nottingham went clearly to the home team. Thanks in part to a hat-trick from Dango Ouattara, Bournemouth won 5:0.

More from the department

Video highlights. Outstanding Keller keeps clean sheet against GC - but YB still fails to score in 3rd game under Contini

Video highlightsOutstanding Keller keeps clean sheet against GC - but YB still fails to score in 3rd game under Contini

No Swiss evening despite victory. Zakaria injured in Monaco's 3-2 win - Embolo and Köhn substitutes

No Swiss evening despite victoryZakaria injured in Monaco's 3-2 win - Embolo and Köhn substitutes

Premier League in the ticker. Will ManCity knock Chelsea out of the Champions League?

Premier League in the tickerWill ManCity knock Chelsea out of the Champions League?