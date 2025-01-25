Newcastle striker Alexander Isak continues to play big Keystone

Swede Alexander Isak scores twice in Newcastle's 3-1 win over Southampton. Leaders Liverpool give Ipswich no chance in a 4:1 win.

After six wins in a row, Newcastle recently suffered a setback with a 4-1 defeat at home to Bournemouth. The Magpies have now bounced back and once again had their top striker Isak to thank. The 25-year-old team-mate of Fabian Schär, who will face Switzerland with Sweden in the World Cup qualifiers, scored his 16th and 17th goals of the season.

League leaders Liverpool continued to look assured as they gave newly promoted Ipswich no chance. With four goals between the 11th and 66th minute, coach Arne Slot's team secured their 16th win of the season.

First-placed Arsenal had to fight much harder to prevent the six-point gap to Liverpool from widening. In Wolverhampton, former Basel player Riccardo Calafiori, who came on as a substitute at the break, redeemed the visitors from London with his goal in the 74th minute.

Meanwhile, the clash between the two surprise teams Bournemouth and Nottingham went clearly to the home team. Thanks in part to a hat-trick from Dango Ouattara, Bournemouth won 5:0.