The transfer window in the top 5 leagues closes today, Monday. Transfers are still possible in England, Germany, Spain, Italy and France until 8.00 pm. We'll keep you up to date here.
Transfers on deadline day
- Fixed top transfers
- Alvyn Sanches from Lausanne to YB
Isak to Liverpool for a record fee
Swedish striker Alexander Isak is leaving Newcastle to join English champions Liverpool. The 25-year-old, who was the Premier League's second-highest scorer last season behind Mohamed Salah with 23 goals, has been pushing for a move in recent days. According to the English media, Liverpool will pay the British record sum of 125 million pounds (approx. 135 million Swiss francs) for Isak.
Newcastle had already signed German international striker Nick Woltemade as Isak's successor last week.
"It's been a long journey to get here," said Isak after signing his contract. "But I'm super happy to be part of this team, this club and everything it stands for."
Akanji to Inter Milan
According to transfer oracle Fabrizio Romano, Manuel Akanji is moving to Inter. The international defender still had a contract with Man City until 2027. The Nerazzurri are paying a loan fee of two million euros including a purchase clause of 15 million euros, which applies under certain conditions.
Rieder returns to the Bundesliga
Fabian Rieder has returned to Stade Rennes after his loan spell at VfB Stuttgart. In future, the midfielder will play for Augsburg. The international player has signed a contract with the Fuggerstadt club until 2030 and the Bundesliga club will reportedly pay seven million euros to the French club.
"The talks with those responsible and the head coach were great, so I was quickly enthusiastic about the idea of moving to Augsburg. I am convinced that FCA offers me the ideal conditions for my sporting and personal development. I'm really looking forward to the coming years and to playing in a home game at the WWK ARENA for the first time," Rieder is quoted as saying.
Napoli sign Höjlund
Rasmus Höjlund is returning to Serie A. The 22-year-old joins Napoli on loan from Manchester United with an option to buy worth 44 million euros The Dane previously played in Italy between 2022 and 2023, back then for Atalanta Bergamo.
Embolo to Rennes
Breel Embolo moves to Brittany. The 28-year-old Basel striker is moving from Monaco to league rivals Rennes. He signed for four years, his new club announced.
Embolo moved to Monaco from Mönchengladbach three years ago. He scored 22 goals in 89 games for Monaco. This season, the 77-time international has not made any more appearances and was pushed into a transfer. At Rennes, Embolo replaces Arnaud Kalimuendo, who moved to Nottingham for 35 million euros.
Embolo will have to do without European Cup football this season. While Monaco have qualified for the Champions League, Rennes can look back on a poor final season with a disappointing 12th place finish. Stade Rennes, which is owned by the billionaire Pinault family, is coached by former Senegalese international Habib Beye.
Omlin apparently stays in Gladbach
Jonas Omlin has lost his regular place at Borussia Mönchegladbach and is now only number 2 behind Moritz Nicolas. No wonder, the 31-year-old was flirting with a move. Leicester City were long regarded as a potential buyer, but according to Sky, the move to the Foxes did not materialize. It remains to be seen whether the international goalkeeper will find another club.
Werder Bremen sign Leverkusen's Boniface on loan
Werder Bremen have signed attacker Victor Boniface from Bayer 04 Leverkusen. The 24-year-old striker is moving to the Weser for one year on loan, as announced by both clubs. In Leverkusen, Boniface had strong rivals in Patrik Schick and new signing Christian Kofane.
Transfer with risk
From Bremen's point of view, however, the transfer involves a risk. The Nigerian international actually wanted to move to Italian first division club AC Milan, but the transfer fell through because the 1.90-metre-tall centre-forward did not pass the medical check.
Boniface joined Leverkusen from Belgian club Union Saint-Gilloise in 2022. Since then, the attacker has scored 32 goals in 61 games. He also won the German championship and the DFB Cup with Bayer in 2024.
Juventus Turin sign ex-Basic...
Former Basel player Edon Zhegrova is moving from Lille to Juventus Turin. The Italian record champions have signed the Kosovan international until 2030. The transfer fee amounts to 14.3 million euros, as the Turin club announced.
...and Leipzig's Lois Openda
After two years with Leipzig, the Belgian Lois Openda is moving to Juventus Turin on loan with an obligation to buy. The striker scored 41 goals in 93 competitive matches for the Bundesliga club.
Gündogan about to move to Galatasaray Istanbul
Ilkay Gündogan is on the verge of a move to Galatasaray Istanbul. According to several media reports, the Turkish champions have already reached an agreement with Manchester City. Gündogan is set to sign a two-year contract in Istanbul. Galatasaray were not under any great pressure on Monday, as the transfer window in Turkey does not close until September 12.
Gündogan returned to Man City from FC Barcelona in 2024 after just one year, but was unable to build on his seven successful years in Pep Guardiola's team. The 34-year-old was therefore considered a candidate for sale this summer.
He would also reunite with his former national team colleague Leroy Sané in Istanbul. The striker moved to the Bosphorus from FC Bayern on a free transfer in the summer.
Jackson joins Bayern after a whirlwind transfer
Shortly before the transfer deadline and after a transfer saga full of twists and turns, FC Bayern Munich have signed striker Nicolas Jackson from Chelsea FC after all. The German record champions are loaning out the 24-year-old until the end of this season, the Munich club announced late on Monday evening.
The loan fee is said to be 16.5 million euros, as reported by several media outlets. The club did not say whether there is an option to buy. "Nicolas was keen to play for FC Bayern right from the start - so we are all the more pleased that it worked out in the end," said sporting director Max Eberl according to the statement.
Antony leaves Manchester United
The Brazilian Antony is moving from Manchester United to Betis Sevilla for 25 million euros. The 25-year-old already played alongside Ricardo Rodriguez on loan for the Andalusians last season.
Asensio from PSG to Fenerbahce
Spaniard Marco Asensio is leaving Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain for good after a season on loan at Aaston Villa. The 29-year-old midfielder has signed a three-year contract with the Turkish club.
Rabiot moves to Milan
Adrian Rabiot is leaving Olympique Marseille after just one year to sign a three-year contract with AC Milan. The Frenchman will thus become team-mates with the two Swiss players Ardon Jashari and Zachary Athekame.
Two new signings for FC Basel
FC Basel is strengthening its squad with two new players. Austrian Flavius Daniliuc joins the defense and Moroccan Ibrahim Salah joins the offense, according to the Swiss champions.
Daniliuc, a three-time international, is moving to Basel from Italian third division club Salernitana. He played for the Real Madrid and Bayern Munich juniors before starting his professional career in Nice in 2020 and moving on to the then Serie A club Salernitana a year and a half later. Most recently, he played on loan in Italy's top division for Hellas Verona. The 24-year-old signed a contract with FCB until the summer of 2028.
Ibrahim Salah, who was born in Belgium and signed with Basel until 2029, was also loaned out last season. The winger played irregularly for French first division club Brest, including in the Champions League. The 24-year-old returned to Rennes for this season. "We are happy that he has decided to move to FCB," said a delighted Daniel Stucki, Basel's sports director.
Gomis to Schalke
FC Winterthur is losing Christian Gomis. The striker is moving to Schalke. The 25-year-old Senegalese will move from Nyon to the Schützenwiese in 2024.
Lausanne-Sport sign Canadian striker Bair
Lausanne-Sport strengthen their attack with Canadian striker Theo Bair. The 26-year-old attacker joins the Vaud club on loan with an option to buy from French first division side Auxerre, the Lausanne club announced.
Xhaka replacement: Leverkusen sign Fernández
Bayer Leverkusen have signed midfielder Ezequiel Fernández. The 23-year-old Argentinian joins from Saudi club Al-Qadsiah and signs a long-term contract with the Werkself until June 30, 2030, the Bundesliga club announced.
"With Ezequiel Fernández, we are getting a player who is very accurate in his passing and strong in tackles and who will be of great benefit to us with his power and aggressive style of play," said sporting director Simon Rolfes in the statement.
According to media reports, Bayer will transfer around 30 million euros including bonuses to Al-Qadsiah for the Argentine. The Saudi Pro League club is also expected to secure a 10 to 15 percent share in the resale. At Leverkusen, the left-footer is set to replace Granit Xhaka after his departure (AFC Sunderland).
Pavard to Ligue 1
World champion Benjamin Pavard is moving from Inter to Marseille on loan. According to Fabrizio Romano, the French defender can definitely be acquired for 15 million euros.
Leverkusen's Hincapié moves to Arsenal
Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapié is on the verge of a move to England. The Ecuadorian has signed for Arsenal FC.
According to several media reports, the 23-year-old central defender will initially be loaned out for six million euros. A binding purchase option will then take effect from 2026, bringing the total value of the deal to 52 million euros. Leverkusen also secured a stake in a potential resale.
Hincapié joined the Werkself from Argentinian club CA Talleres in 2021 and quickly became a key player in the Bundesliga. He has been a regular in the starting line-up under various coaches in recent years and has also gained important international experience.
Kolo Muani to Tottenham instead of Juventus
Two years after his €95 million departure from Eintracht Frankfurt, striker Randal Kolo Muani has again changed clubs shortly before the transfer deadline. The 26-year-old French international was loaned to London by Paris Saint-Germain to Europa League winners Tottenham Hotspur on a one-year deal.
"He is at a good age, at the peak of his career and has good qualities that suit both us and the Premier League," said Tottenham coach Thomas Frank.
Until the weekend, Kolo Muani and both clubs had been negotiating a return to Juventus. The striker played for the Italian record champions on loan in the first half of the year. A permanent transfer to Turin was his real wish. When this failed due to PSG's transfer fee demands, Tottenham struck.
Now it's final: Alvyn Sanches joins YB
Reinforcement for the Young Boys: Swiss international Alvyn Sanches is joining YB on a four-year contract.
The 22-year-old was named the best player in the Brack Super League last season. In March, he suffered a cruciate ligament rupture during his first appearance for the Swiss national team. He is now on his way back.
Alexis Sánchez to Sevilla
The 36-year-old Alexis Sánchez is moving from Udinese Calcio to Sevilla FC. At least that's according to Fabrizio Romano, who has already given his "here we go".
Jadon Sancho to Aston Villa
English winger Jadon Sancho joins Aston Villa on loan from Manchester United.
Newcastle continue to splash the cash
After Nick Woltemade, Newcastle United are set to bring in another expensive new signing: Yoanne Wissa from Brentford is set to join the team with Swiss Fabian Schär for around 55 million pounds.
ManCity bring in world goalkeeper
Gianluigi Donnarumma is apparently moving from Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain to Manchester City. The transfer is said to be as good as done, with the medical check scheduled for this afternoon. Long-serving City goalkeeper Ederson, on the other hand, is moving to Fenerbahce in Turkey.
Leverkusen sacks Erik ten Hag
The Bayer Leverkusen chapter is quickly coming to an end for Erik ten Hag. The Dutchman is dismissed after just two Bundesliga games.
Mvogo extends his contract with Lorient
Mvogo moved from RB Leipzig to FC Lorient in 2022, with whom he was relegated to Ligue 2 last year. After his contract expired in the summer, the 31-year-old was left without a club. Now, however, the club from the north-west of France has announced that Mvogo has signed a new two-year contract.
Puertas to Werder Bremen?
As the portal "Deichstube.de" reports, Cameron Puertas is on the verge of moving to Werder Bremen. The Spaniard with Swiss roots is currently still under contract with Al-Qadsiah FC in Saudi Arabia and is to be loaned to Bremen for a year. Puertes played in Switzerland until January 2022 before moving to Saudi Arabia via Union Saint-Gilloise.
Zhegrova and Openda to Juve
Juventus Turin have apparently struck twice on the transfer market. Loïs Openda is set to arrive from RB Leipzig for just over 40 million euros. Juventus had been interested in PSG's Randal Kolo Muani for a long time, but now the Belgian striker Openda appears to be on the way.
The Bianconeri are also upgrading on the wings: Edon Zhegrova arrives from Lille for around 20 million euros. The Kosovan played for FC Basel in Switzerland from 2019 to 2022.
Isak about to move to Liverpool
According to media reports, Alexander Isak's record transfer to Liverpool FC will still go through on the final day of the transfer window. After weeks of negotiations, the English champions have reached an agreement with Newcastle United on a transfer fee of around 150 million euros, as reported by the portal "The Athletic", Sky Sports News and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, among others.
This would make the 25-year-old Swede the most expensive transfer in Premier League history. According to media reports, Liverpool had already paid Bayer Leverkusen 125 million euros, excluding bonuses, as a fixed transfer fee for German international Florian Wirtz this summer.
Isak will complete his medical today and then sign a six-year contract, according to reports. The transfer window also closes in England today, Monday.
There has been a lot of hype surrounding Isak's transfer recently. The goalscorer was desperate to join Liverpool and increased the pressure on Newcastle with his behavior and statements. "The truth is that promises were made and the club has known my position for a long time," the former Borussia Dortmund professional wrote on Instagram. "If promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship cannot continue." Then a separation is the best thing.
A replacement is already there: Nick Woltemade
The club rejected Isak's claims in an official statement. At the same time, however, Newcastle were also looking for a replacement for the attacker - and found one at VfB Stuttgart. International Nick Woltemade, who moved to the Magpies for up to 90 million euros last Saturday, is set to replace Isak in sporting terms.
Isak moved to Newcastle from Real Sociedad in Spain three years ago. He had previously failed to make a name for himself at Borussia Dortmund at a young age. Last season, he was the second-highest scorer in the Premier League behind Liverpool's Mohamed Salah with 23 goals and played a key role in Newcastle qualifying for the Champions League.