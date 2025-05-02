Pure Thun joy after promotion to the Super League: President Andres Gerber (left) and coach Mauro Lustrinelli Keystone

Andres Gerber, President of FC Thun, reflects on the team's promotion. Coach Mauro Lustrinelli speaks of a reward.

Keystone-SDA SDA

"It was ups and downs. Sometimes very emotional, sometimes calm. But it goes deep," a visibly moved Andres Gerber told the TV channel blue after the game, adding with a shaky voice and moist eyes: "It's a satisfaction for everything we've experienced in recent years. At times, we were on the brink of the financial abyss." Now they are back in the Super League.

In a nerve-wracking game, Thun achieved what the Bernese Oberland side had failed to do in their last four attempts: direct promotion. In 2021 and last year, they failed in the barrage. "We came very close a few times. Now we've earned it," said Gerber. "It should be the case that we make it today."

In fact, the game could have tipped in Aarau's favor in the final phase. Thun, who had much under control until the final quarter of an hour but failed to make the most of their opportunities, came under severe pressure. Goalkeeper Niklas Steffen had to prove his worth on several occasions. And when the 24-year-old was beaten, either Jan Bamert saved on the line or the edge of the goal.

It was left to 19-year-old Franz-Ethan Meichtry to open the door to promotion with his goal in the 80th minute. "It speaks for our philosophy that a young Thun player scores the winning goal in the end," said coach Mauro Lustrinelli, who had an intuition after the crossbar goal and knew: "Things are going our way." It had been a process, a long road. "Today is the reward for all the work we've done in recent years. I always believed in it."

President Gerber couldn't quite believe it yet. "This all seems like a dream to me. I hope the alarm clock doesn't ring right now."

It won't - just like in many other households in the Bernese Oberland on Saturday morning. The Thun municipal council has approved a free night in the event of an ascent.