The loss of Ramona Bachmann hits the national team harder on a human level than on a sporting one. Meriame Terchoun and her colleagues would have loved the Lucerne native to be able to experience another European Championship.

Andreas Lunghi

The person whose words would be of most interest this Friday is lying in a bed somewhere. Ramona Bachmann's dream of playing in her home European Championships was shattered on Wednesday when she tore the cruciate ligament in her left knee during an unassisted training session at the national team's preparation camp in Magglingen.

Coach Sundhage had hoped for "magical moments" from the 34-year-old gifted technician during the European Championships, but instead the Lucerne native now faces the tough, months-long road to rehab - if she wants to take it. After her wife Charlotte Baret recently gave birth to their son Luan, it also seems quite possible that Bachmann will draw a line under her great career, which could have ended on the big European stage - but now runs the risk of having ended quietly and quietly in the idyll of Magglingen.

Terchoun suffers with Bachmann: "The worst injury"

Meriame Terchoun sits in the Swiss Olympic House in Magglingen on Friday afternoon. It's clear to see that the Zurich native is saddened by what has happened to her teammate and friend. "It hits me hard. Ramona worked hard for this and she deserved to be at this tournament more than anyone else," says Terchoun. The 29-year-old has already fought her way back from a cruciate ligament rupture three times in her career. Accordingly, the Dijon attacking player knows what Bachmann, who has suffered this injury for the first time, is facing.

"It's the worst injury you can have as a footballer," says Terchoun. Because the road back to the pitch is long and arduous, and you have to train alone for a long time before you can even think about training with the team again. "It's tough and not easy mentally either."

Coumba Sow also feels for Bachmann: "I'm really close to her personally, so it's really emotional. For me, for the whole team." They are aware of everything Bachmann has already achieved for the team and women's football in general. Sow promises: "Now we want to step on the gas even more."

The recurring questions about the strain

After Lara Marti, who also suffered a cruciate ligament rupture in training at the end of May ahead of the final Nations League games, Bachmann is the second national team player to suffer this fate in a short space of time. It is therefore not surprising that Terchoun is confronted with questions that are raised from time to time in both men's and women's football. Is the workload too high for female footballers with all their commitments to clubs and national teams? Is there not enough time for regeneration?

Terchoun says that these questions also arose before the last World Cup, when a number of players in the England camp were ruled out with cruciate ligament ruptures and missed the tournament in Australia and New Zealand. However, Terchoun believes that so many different factors could have had an influence on this injury that it is impossible to attribute it solely to overuse. "It's just really bitter," she says and points out that the individual needs of each player need to be taken into account even more when it comes to training and recovery. "But we can't prevent things like this from happening. It's just part of the game."

After the Swiss women primarily worked on their fitness in the first week of training, from Monday in Nottwil more playful aspects will also be integrated. This is the last week in which the players can push themselves for a place in the European Championship team. Coach Sundhage will then announce her final squad on June 23. Terchoun says: "We all want to be at this European Championship. We will now step on the gas even more - also for Ramona and Lara."

The media conference is over.

How do you feel about the competition? "You can tell in training that everyone wants to show off. But in a healthy way, no one is going ahead with their leg outstretched. We know that health is paramount. But everyone wants to go to the European Championships, you can feel that."

What will change in the coming week? "The content of the training will change. There will be more focus on explosiveness. And of course the stress factor is a little higher because the decision (who stays in the squad) is made at the end of the week," says Sow.

Sow talks about Bachmann's absence "I'm very close to her personally. It's very emotional for me and the team. We know what she has already achieved for women's football. We want to step on the gas all the more, take her onto the pitch and do our best for her."

Where does Sow see herself in the national team? "Because I've been around for so long, I've never really lost my place in the team. That's why I'm just fighting to stay in the team. I was very happy to be allowed to play. I take every chance I'm given." "You always have a certain amount of pressure. But of course you have more pressure when you're not around as often. But I know what I can do and I always fall back on that."

After Terchoun, Coumba Sow now also answers some questions "I'm always motivated to be there. As a long-serving international, it's always a motivation to help the team," says Sow. "But of course, it's a home European Championship, you want to be there and I want to give it my all."

What's it like with such a large squad? "There are a lot of players, but it's good to have three groups and rotate in training. I've often been in this kind of stressful situation, but it's still very relaxed for me at the moment. I also think it's cool that we have a lot of youngsters who are getting a chance. On the other hand, the pressure is there. But the pressure will only increase as we approach the European Championships," says Terchoun.

Too much pressure? After Lara Marti, Ramona Bachmann is already the second national team player to be ruled out with a torn cruciate ligament. Is the strain too great? "This question kept coming up. I wish I had an answer. But it's a multi-factor injury, so many things play into it. It's just really bitter so close to the home European Championships," says Terchoun.

Terchoun: "It hits me hard" Right at the start, Terchoun is asked about the injury to teammate Ramona Bachmann and lets it be known that she feels sorry for her. "It hits me hard," says Terchoun. "It also makes me very sad for her. Such an important player who can't be at her home European Championships. I think she would have deserved it most of all. But unfortunately it's part of the sport." "It's bad for me because I know what's in store for her. It will take several months," adds Terchoun.

Coumba Sow and Meriame Terchoun will talk about the current situation from 2.30 pm.

