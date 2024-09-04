Loud and ambitious: Gregor Kobel, the new number one in the Nati goal. imago

The big question ahead of the Denmark game: Can Gregor Kobel replace Yann Sommer in the Nati goal? blue Sport expert Pascal Zuberbühler compares the two on and off the pitch, says why Akanji and co. might get annoyed with Kobel and reveals who the best goalie in the world is.

Michael Wegmann

No time? blue News summarizes for you Gregor Kobel has big shoes to fill as Yann Sommer's successor in the national team goal. In an interview with blue Sport, Pascal Zuberbühler highlights the differences between the two goalkeepers.

For Zuberbühler, it is clear that Kobel will have to meet high expectations: "Perhaps he will also be watched more critically at times and criticized for small mistakes."

The blue Sport expert also emphasizes how well staffed the national team is in the goalkeeper position and says: "I think it's very important that we don't just talk about Sommer and Kobel." Show more

Pascal Zuberbühler, Gregor Kobel is nine years younger and over 15 centimeters taller than Yann Sommer. What else distinguishes the two?

If you're talking about height, it has to be said that it doesn't really matter. Yann is an exceptional goalkeeper with great leaping ability, perfect timing and outstanding positioning. Gregor is not only bigger, he's also the more aggressive goalie who goes for the ball. He goes where it can hurt, where it can 'chlöpfen'. That's why he's as strong as he is.

And in terms of character? You recently compared Kobel to yourself when you were younger in the home game for the national team on blue Sport ...

I don't want to compare myself with Gregor. But I know that he has a stubborn 'grind' like I had. He also goes through the wall with his head like I did. The difference is that Gregor and his father form a great team that works in perfect harmony. He has an advisor and a mental coach that he can call on. I was alone and had to work everything out on my own. To be honest, I didn't want anyone around me either. Gregor is direct, loud and brutally ambitious. He wants to win every little training game. That doesn't mean that Yann likes to lose, but he's calmer, more relaxed.

Sommer was the undisputed number one in the national team goal for over ten years. Can Kobel replace him immediately?

Yann was an outstanding goalkeeper for the national team for years, a sure value, extremely consistent and the nation's favorite. Gregor is of course now under particular scrutiny. From now on, he will be measured against Yann and will have big shoes to fill. Perhaps he will also be watched more critically at times and criticized for small mistakes. But I think he'll take it well.

What does the change of goalkeeper mean for his front men like Akanji, Elvedi or Rodriguez?

You have to ask the players that. The question is: How do they react to having a goalkeeper behind them who stands on their socks, who is loud and gives instructions? It could be that they take it positively. But it could also be that they get annoyed when someone has their mouth open all the time.

At Tuesday's press conference, long-time national team goalie coach Patrick Foletti described Kobel as the best goalie in Switzerland. That immediately makes you wonder whether he wasn't at the European Championships in Germany a few weeks ago, when he was still number two.

I watched the press conference and wondered about that too. Statements like that are dangerous. I don't think Yann particularly enjoyed it either. But it's also a new situation for Patrick now. For years, Yann was his number one, now he has to change. His main task is to make sure Gregor has a good feeling. The future will show whether Gregor and Patrick harmonize together or not.

You teach goalkeeping coaches all over the world, are a football expert and former national team keeper. Who is better, Kobel or Sommer?

Both are very good, there's nothing to argue about. What Yann has achieved for the national team over the years is enormous. And Kobel now has a great future ahead of him in the Swiss goal.

Would a new goalkeeping hierarchy have been possible if Sommer hadn't decided to retire?

What would have happened if Yann had said I'd carry on and not step down? That's an interesting question. Whether that would have worked, I don't know. It would certainly have been difficult in this constellation.

Jonas Omlin and Yvon Mvogo are also in the squad for the Nations League opener. The new number two has not yet been decided, says Foletti.

Fortunately, you're also talking about the other goalkeepers. I think it's very important that we don't just talk about Sommer and Kobel. Mvogo was there when Yann wasn't playing and Gregor was injured. He delivered when he was needed and played excellently. And when I see the qualities Omlin has, he's also a sensational goalkeeper. We're also in a great position behind Kobel.

Last question: Who do you think is currently the best goalie in the world?

For me, the most complete goalkeeper is still the Belgian Thibaut Courtois. He was injured, came back for the Champions League final and won the game with Real. Outstanding. He has an incredible presence and he uses his size very well with his one-on-one blocks. The way he plays, the way he plays with his foot out the back, is impressive. I think he has it all.

