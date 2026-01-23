On Saturday, Johan Manzambi will be in Geneva to watch the Super League opener. The 20-year-old from Geneva—who has never played for the Grenats—speaks with blue Sport ahead of the match against Basel.

Johan Manzambi "It's always been my dream to play in the Premier League."

Johan Manzambi ...

... about his injury (knee contusion)

I was a little sad that I couldn't play. But in the end, it could have been worse, so I have to be happy anyway.

... how he experienced the hype surrounding him

It went really well. It was my first tournament, and as a team, we played a great tournament. I was able to score and set up goals. We all had a great time together.

... how he experienced the Argentina game

You could say the referee made some mistakes. You could say Argentina was simply better than us. Ultimately, we just have to accept that we lost. And I hope we’ll do better in the next tournament.

... his transfer from Freiburg to Aston Villa

Ever since I was a kid, it's always been my dream to play in the Premier League. Now I get to play there, and I hope I do as well as I did last season.

... his status as the highest-paid Swiss soccer player

That doesn't mean much to me. I just want to do well. I need to play well again.