Jürgen Klopp, the preferred candidate, has been named head coach of the German national team, succeeding Julian Nagelsmann. The German Football Association announced the appointment of the 59-year-old following the national team's early exit from the World Cup.

"A Special Day" It's Official: Jürgen Klopp Is the New Coach of the German National Team

As expected, DFB officials also gave their approval shortly before the planned presentation: Jürgen Klopp is the new head coach of the German national team. And Per Mertesacker is also joining the federation. As expected, the supervisory board and shareholders’ meeting of DFB GmbH & Co. KG voted in favor of appointing the 59-year-old as head coach of the German national team during their virtual meeting today.

Shortly thereafter, the officials also approved the appointment of Per Mertesacker as DFB managing director, succeeding Andreas Rettig, who is stepping down at the end of the year. Major personnel decisions can only be made with the officials’ approval.

01:18 Klopp: «Wenn ihr meine Familie nicht in Ruhe lässt, bin ich weg»

Klopp: “It’s a great honor”

Klopp’s longtime assistants, Peter Krawietz and Pepijn Lijnders, as well as his former Dortmund player Sven Bender, were also approved by the DFB committee as future assistant coaches. Klopp has signed a contract that runs through the 2030 World Cup.

“Klopp was our top choice from the very beginning,” explained DFB President Bernd Neuendorf at a press conference. “Our one-on-one conversations only reinforced that view. We saw him as someone who is full of energy and very eager to take on this role.”

“It’s a great honor to be sitting here today,” says Nagelsmann’s successor, Klopp, adding, “It’s a very special day for me. I’d like to thank everyone who made this possible.”