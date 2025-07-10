The Swiss national team is celebrating after the dramatic 1:1 draw against Finland to reach the quarter-finals of the European Championship for the first time. What the Nati stars had to say after the final whistle.

Luca Betschart

Riola Xhemaili

"I think I've redeemed myself too. I believed until the last minute that we could do it and I'm over the moon to have scored that goal. It's like a dream come true - after the difficult months I've experienced. When I came in, Alisha and Alayah said that I would make the difference. Somehow we manifested it and it worked.

I hope we have tomorrow off. Let's see who opens a beer, it's not me as I don't drink, but the others definitely will."

Lia Wälti

"We didn't start badly, then Finland got stronger. The penalty was unnecessary. In the end it feels like a victory. When you can get a point like that, there's nothing better. Anyone who has followed us in recent years knows that we've experienced ups and downs and made an incredible development. The fact that we've achieved something historic with these fans is unbelievably wonderful. We certainly played our best football against Norway. It was very competitive against Iceland and Finland."

Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic

"After the penalty, I thought: Wow, now we have to step on the gas again. Finland were the best team in the group for me. I'm over the moon that it worked out in the end. Everyone ran away from me when I scored. I just thought: Yes, I don't have to run after them now (smiles). But of course it's wonderful. It's the first time we've reached the quarter-finals, so we can be very proud of that. I hope we get a day off, I'll just say that on TV to put the coach under a bit of pressure."

Livia Peng

"It took a lot of nerves. I always fully believed in it and I'm over the moon that it worked out. I'm super proud of the team. After the penalty, I looked straight at the clock and thought I'd keep it. Once it was in, I just wanted to think positively and was sure that we would make it. In the end, it was an extreme team effort. We ran until we dropped. There is no one who is not in pain. Now we're enjoying ourselves, listening to some music. Then we'll concentrate on the next game, we'll move on."

Pia Sundhage

"I'm exhausted, but very happy and proud. I want to remember this moment. We had highs and lows in the game. There was a lot of energy from the bench. The reaction in the stadium after the 1:1 was great."

