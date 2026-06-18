Granit Xhaka makes the “blah-blah” gesture after his goal Keystone

After facing criticism following their opening match, the victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina is a breath of fresh air for the Swiss national team. Here’s what Murat Yakin and Granit Xhaka had to say about the tension leading up to the game.

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After thanking the fans, the Swiss players formed a large circle on the field. Granit Xhaka spoke up, though it’s unclear whether his remarks reached all his teammates in the noisy stadium. But even those who didn’t catch every word could tell from his body language: The captain was proud and was enjoying celebrating the victory with his teammates—especially after his recent sharp criticism of the team’s performance.

This criticism apparently didn’t go over well with everyone. The *Blick* reported that Xhaka came across as “too negative,” if not “toxic,” to some of his teammates.

In an interview with SRF, Xhaka admitted that these accusations hadn’t left him unmoved. “I’d be lying if I said it went in one ear and out the other,” he said, adding, “It hurts because there are things I didn’t understand.” That made it all the more important for him to respond on the field.

He succeeded in doing so with a committed performance. Xhaka had the most touches of any player and even scored a goal from a penalty kick at the end. As he celebrated, he sent a message to his critics: With a “blah-blah” gesture, he made it unmistakably clear: “Let them talk.”

When asked about this, coach Murat Yakin explained that he had spoken with his captain before the final training session. “I told him it’s important to tune out the outside noise.” Xhaka should instead focus all his energy on training and the game. “Today he was a leader on the field, was always available for a pass, was present in the tackles, and initiated many offensive plays.”

That’s Granit Xhaka for you: he responds to criticism with strong performances.

The captain admitted that he might even need a bit of that friction and deliberately provokes it. “In the end, though, what’s important to me is that the team stands behind me and we play as one.” At the same time, the all-time record holder for international appearances noted his 148 caps and emphasized: “For these colors, for this nation—there’s pure pride behind it.”