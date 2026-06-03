Nico Elvedi and his long-term girlfriend Alexandra got married in March and spent a few days together in Nice before the World Cup. zVg.

Nico Elvedi (29) talks to blue News about his ambitions at the World Cup, the bitter 1:6 in the last round of 16 against Portugal, his wedding to Alexandra and reveals why training was the order of the day for him instead of a honeymoon.

Michael Wegmann

No time? blue News summarizes for you For Nico Elvedi, the USA will be the third World Cup of his career. The central defender is accordingly motivated going into the tournament.

The national team will try to win every game, assures Elvedi, who is hoping for a lot of success: "We want to play the best World Cup a Swiss national team has ever played."

The 29-year-old married his Alexandra in March. Instead of a honeymoon, the couple only spent a few days in Nice, Elvedi reveals.

And even there, the focus was on the World Cup: "But I trained three or four times with an athletics coach to make sure I arrived in top shape." Show more

Nico Elvedi, you actually have something to make up for in the USA. Your last appearance on the world football stage was the bitter 1:6 against Portugal in Qatar.

If you want to take this World Cup round of 16 as your last appearance, we definitely have something to make up for, yes. But in the meantime, we played a great European Championship in Germany and also impressed in the qualifiers. So it's not as if we're traveling to the USA with little self-confidence.

Shot down and knocked out: The sick Nico Elvedi (2nd from left) and his Nati colleagues after the bitter 1:6 against Portugal in the World Cup round of 16 in Qatar. Picture: Keystone

Nati fans have long since studied the tournament tree and realized that, as group winners, Portugal could once again be their opponents in the round of 16. Do you also think like that as a player?

No, at least not me. We try to win every game. That will also be the case at the World Cup. Tactics are useless. If you want to go far, you have to beat big nations. We want to play the best World Cup a Swiss national team has ever played.

That would mean reaching the quarter-finals.

Yes, and that's certainly possible. We have a very good team with a good mix of experienced players and young talent. I'm going to the USA with a very good feeling.

It will be your sixth finals, your third World Cup. Do you remember how you felt when you flew to Russia for the 2018 World Cup?

Happy and curious. Back then, I was already happy that I could be there at all. Manuel Akanji and Fabian Schär were set. When Schär couldn't play in the round of 16 against Sweden, coach Vladimir Petkovic brought on Johan Djourou. I didn't play a minute, but it was still a great experience.

Your expectations will be different now.

Logically, I'm going into the tournament with different expectations and a different self-image.

Goalscorer Nico Elvedi celebrates with Remo Freuler. Picture: Keystone

You were a regular at the 2021 European Championship and the 2022 World Cup. You didn't play a single second at Euro 2024. Was that the lowest point of your national team career so far?

Yes, I was disappointed at the time. Of course I would have loved to have played. There was also the fact that the tournament was in Germany, which made it even more special for me as a Gladbach player. But that's in the past. With hindsight, I understand Yakin's decisions. I didn't play well against Austria in the last test before the European Championship, and Schär and Akanji also impressed. But the disappointment quickly faded after the European Championship. I've long since put the matter behind me.

Now it's off to the USA. How often have you been to America?

Only twice so far. Last year we were in Salt Lake City and Nashville with the national team for the test matches against Mexico and the USA. And five or six years ago, Alexandra and I were on vacation in Miami.

Will she also be at the World Cup?

Yes, she's coming to the games with my parents.

You got married in March. What has changed?

Not much in everyday life, we've been together for a good ten years. But it's a different feeling with the ring on your finger.

Did you catch up on your honeymoon before the World Cup?

Not really. We did spend a couple of days together in Nice before the national team match. But that wasn't a honeymoon. I trained three or four times with an athletics coach to make sure I came back in top shape. I'm sure we'll catch up on the honeymoon at some point. Just like the big wedding party. We only got married at the registry office.

You've been playing for Borussia for eleven years and have played 364 games for the club so far. Do you still want to become a record player?

I would need a few more games for that. But I would never have imagined when I moved in the summer of 2015 that I would stay this long ...

Elvedi still has a contract with Gladbach until summer 2027. Bild: Keystone

... you're now in 9th place in the all-time rankings and recently even overtook the great legend Günther Netzer. Are you proud?

Yes, that means a lot to me. Gladbach is a top club, I feel very appreciated here, also by the fans.

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