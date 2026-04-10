Urs Fischer should have every reason to be happy with Mainz 05 at the moment. After the 2:0 victory in the first leg of the Conference League quarter-final, however, the coach dampens the euphoria. Meanwhile, blue Sport experts Daniel Gygax and Blerim Dzemaili share anecdotes about their time with Fischer.

Moritz Meister

No time? blue News summarizes for you Since taking over in December, Urs Fischer has led Mainz from the relegation zone to 9th place and made history with them in Europe: The club has reached the quarter-finals of a European competition for the first time.

After the 2-0 win against Strasbourg and a possible place in the Conference League semi-finals, Fischer was satisfied with his team's performance, but emphasized that nothing had been won yet.

In the blue Sport Studio, Daniel Gygax and Blerim Dzemaili praised Fischer's work and recounted anecdotes from their time together. Dzemaili even confessed to being afraid of Fischer. Show more

The music his players listen to in the dressing room is not really his thing. But Urs Fischer must have liked the performance his team showed on the pitch all the more. After their 2:0 home win against Strasbourg, Mainz are on the verge of reaching the Conference League semi-finals.

The Swiss coach took over Mainz in December and led them from the bottom of the league to ninth place. He has even made history with the club in Europe, as the carnival club has never before reached a European quarter-final.

Fischer also confirmed that he was satisfied with his team's performance in an interview after the game: "We did a lot of things really well today." His team controlled the action on the pitch for large parts of the game, but also had the "necessary luck" in some of the French team's actions.

Mainz's performances in recent weeks fill the Swiss coach with pride. Nevertheless, he emphasizes: "You have to keep your feet on the ground, because we haven't won anything yet."

Dzemaili: "I was afraid of Fischer"

The blue Sport Studio is also full of praise for Fischer's performance. The two experts Daniel Gygax and Blerim Dzemaili even share anecdotes from their playing days together.

"As a player, Urs Fischer was unpleasant. In the beginning, you hardly dared to say anything," recalls Gygax, who was on the pitch 38 times with the then FCZ captain in Zurich. "And you had to be careful in training. You couldn't do the Max in '5 versus 2', otherwise you'd get a knock!"

Urs Fischer made 343 games for FCZ. Keystone

For Blerim Dzemaili, who also experienced his first training sessions with the FCZ professionals with Fischer at a very young age, the respect was even greater: "I have to say, it wasn't nice for me. I've never been as scared in my entire career as I was during those few training sessions." Off the pitch, Fischer was an outstanding person. "But on the court, he really impressed me. I was really scared."