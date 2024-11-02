Five league titles, three cup wins and 543 competitive matches: The FC Basel chapter ended ingloriously for Fabian Frei in September. On Saturday, the 35-year-old returns to his old stomping ground with FC Winterthur Keystone

Fabian Frei moves from Basel to Winterthur in September. Ahead of his return to St. Jakob Park, the 35-year-old talks about his departure, unethical offers and a special sleeping pattern.

SDA

Thursday afternoon, shortly before 5pm. Fabian Frei is on his way to training. Not with FC Winterthur, but with "my boys", as he calls the C-juniors of FC Frauenfeld. It is a project close to the heart for the Frauenfeld native, who returned to his home country two years ago. He also went back to his roots in sport. At the beginning of fall, he left FC Basel at the last minute and returned to FC Winterthur, from where he left in 2004 to conquer the soccer world.

Fabian Frei, did you survive the culture shock of moving from big FC Basel to tranquil FC Winterthur?

"It wasn't a culture shock in that sense. But it's true that worlds collide. At FCB, you see where football is heading - here, the way it used to be. At Schützenwiese, time has stood still. And I don't mean that in a negative way."

Do you have an example?

"Here, every player only has 20 centimetres of space in the dressing room. At the Joggeli it's one meter. Other players find that annoying, but I think it's cool - maybe also because I still have a certain connection to this stadium."

What has changed at the Schützenwiese since you left in 2004?

"Not much. The infrastructure is practically the same. Some of the staff members from back then are still there. Luca Zuffi's father, for example. He was my junior coach and is still here. The equipment manager is also the same."

Was it this consistency that made you return to Winterthur?

"The proximity to where I live and the connection to the club were the deciding factors. St. Gallen would theoretically also have been a possibility. But in terms of the philosophy that the club has adopted in recent years, it wouldn't have been a good fit."

Apart from your two ex-clubs, would anything else have been an option?

"Not in Switzerland. Even if you should never categorically rule it out."

And abroad? If, for example, a club from Saudi Arabia had come and said: You used to be a Swiss international, we'll give you ten million a year?

"Morale is important, no question. And Saudi Arabia is a sensitive issue. But if someone comes along and gives you ten million, you're bound to have second thoughts. I'm glad I didn't get an offer like that."

Winterthur instead. Did you expect such a difficult season?

"Of course I was hoping for a few more points at this point. But it's not the end of the world either. Apart from the game against Basel and the first 30 minutes against Lausanne, we weren't without a chance against any opponent. We could have done better against St. Gallen on Wednesday too."

The foggy game could have tipped in your favor in the closing stages. But the ball wouldn't go in. A reflection of the season so far?

"You could say that. It's not just that we missed a lot of chances. It was also typical that we conceded the equalizer practically at the break and didn't manage to save the lead going into the break. We do a lot of things well. But somehow we don't have the confidence to win games at the moment. Nevertheless, a point in St. Gallen can be valuable in the end. Above all, it was important to show a reaction to the Basel game."

After last weekend's 6-1 defeat, you spoke of a worst-case scenario. What conclusions have you drawn from the defeat?

"We've worked through and analyzed the game. We simply played horribly and Basel had a relatively good day. That's how the result came about. There are a few things we need to do better. We have to make our own goal more sacred."

You return to your old stomping ground with Winterthur on Saturday. A special feeling?

"I'm looking forward to the game, but I don't know how emotional it will be for me. It might be very special, but maybe not."

Her departure from FCB caused a lot of uproar and incomprehension. The manner of the parting was unworthy of a record player with 543 competitive matches, five league titles and three cup wins.

"I don't need to beat about the bush: it wasn't the kind of farewell I wanted. But the farewell before the match between FCB and FCZ was perfectly fine. It's not a day I'll remember for the rest of my life because it was so cool. It would certainly have been different with a nicer farewell. At the end of the day, it's not a wishful thinking. I don't feel any resentment."

Did the separation ruin anything between you and FCB?

"No. There are people at the club who I miss a little more at the moment and then there are others who I miss less. That's normal. But it has absolutely nothing to do with the club. FCB is still the club close to my heart, and that will always be the case. I wish him victory in every game - except against us."

What kind of reception do you expect in Basel on Saturday?

"I have no expectations. But to be honest, a whistling match against me would really affect me, I'd struggle with that."

What Xherdan Shaqiri is in Basel, you are in Winterthur: a beacon of hope. Do you feel any particular pressure from supporters and managers?

"No. In the talks I had with head of sport Oliver Kaiser and coach Ognjen Zaric before the transfer, there was never any talk of me being the savior. I am the way I am. They know what they have in me and that's why they don't expect miracles from me. I was able to make an immediate impact on and off the pitch. They are happy, I am happy."

In Basel you often came off the bench, in Winterthur you haven't missed a minute. Did your body first have to get used to the strain again?

"The first 120 minutes in the Cup on the artificial turf in Wil were a horror. I suffered terribly there in extra time. But that was good to get back into the rhythm. Now I feel fit as a fiddle. Even after a few weeks in England, I'm not struggling, but rather looking forward to the next game."

Cristiano Ronaldo has, among other things, a special sleep rhythm to get everything out of himself. What do you do to stay fit?

"I also have a special sleeping pattern (smiles). I give my son his bottle at night. Maybe that keeps me fit. I have three children at home, I'm out and about non-stop, I move around a lot, I'm outside a lot. That's good for me. I'm also lucky that I don't need too much sleep. That certainly helps too."

FC Winterthur is currently going through a difficult phase. How can you use your experience to help?

"I always say: there's no point in losing your head, getting nervous and getting carried away. We have to stay calm, keep working hard and analyze critically. In the winter break, we'll see where we really stand. If we are still at the bottom of the table then, the tone will certainly become harsher. But we have to remain realistic and not make things worse than they are."

Would relegation with Winterthur be more important than winning the championship with FCB?

"I wouldn't say that. But: in view of everything I've already achieved, it would mean more to me emotionally to stay in the league as a regular and leading player at Winterthur than to celebrate the championship title with FCB as a substitute or even just in the stands."

SDA