Lawyer on the Turkish betting scandal "It would be naive to think something like this couldn't happen in Switzerland"

Tobias Benz

29.10.2025

Numerous referees and players in Turkey have been targeted by the judiciary in connection with unauthorized sports betting. Could something similar happen in Switzerland? The lawyer from the Swiss Referee Commission explains.

29.10.2025, 17:16

29.10.2025, 17:29

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) is investigating hundreds of referees and several thousand players who are alleged to have been active with betting accounts despite a ban.
  • The TFF has announced extensive consequences and criminal proceedings, as all cases are within the five-year statute of limitations.
  • Could such a case also occur in Switzerland? The lawyer for the Swiss Referee Commission clarifies this to blue Sport.
  • Christoph Balmer says: "It would be naive to believe that something like this couldn't happen in Switzerland."
  • The big difference to Turkey - where most of the affected bets were placed on foreign leagues - is that in Switzerland only betting on national leagues is prohibited.
Show more

Turkish football is currently being hit by a far-reaching betting scandal. More than 150 referees and almost 4,000 players are alleged to have placed illegal sports bets. Christoph Balmer, lawyer at the Swiss Referees' Commission, puts the 'Turkish case' in context for blue Sport (see video above).

Balmer is adamant that this is a clear case of human misconduct. "It would be naive to believe that something like this couldn't happen in Switzerland."

However, the Swiss Referees' Committee is very keen to prevent such a scenario. "It is clearly communicated that something like this is not allowed and regular training is also provided," explains Balmer.

Turkish betting scandal widens. After referees, 3,700 players also targeted by the judiciary

Turkish betting scandal widensAfter referees, 3,700 players also targeted by the judiciary

Swiss referees are allowed to bet on foreign leagues

One reason why a betting scandal on the scale of the one in Turkey is less likely in Switzerland, however, is the different guidelines. The Turkish referees involved are said to have bet primarily on foreign leagues. This would be permitted in Switzerland.

"It is currently clear that betting on football matches in Switzerland is restricted," explains Balmer - and adds: "If a referee is active internationally, then the UEFA regulations apply. There it is also prohibited again."

Details of the cheating scandal. Insider betting and manipulated poker rounds - the dark shadow over the NBA

Details of the cheating scandalInsider betting and manipulated poker rounds - the dark shadow over the NBA

