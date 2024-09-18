Toto Schillaci, Italy's 1990 World Cup hero, has died. IMAGO/Norbert Schmidt

He was one of the defining figures of the 1990 World Cup. Now Schillaci has died of cancer at the age of just 59.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you Former Italian international Toto Schillaci is dead.

Schillaci succumbed to the consequences of cancer in a hospital in Palermo.

Born in Sicily, he was one of the defining figures at the 1990 World Cup in his home country. With six goals, he was the top scorer of the entire tournament. Show more

Former Italian international Toto Schillaci - one of the heroes of the 1990 World Cup - has died at the age of 59. The former Inter Milan and Juventus striker succumbed to cancer in a hospital in Sicily's capital Palermo, his family announced. Schillaci - whose real first name was Salvatore - had been suffering from cancer for years.

Born in Sicily, he was one of the defining figures at the 1990 World Cup in his home country. With six goals, he was the top scorer of the entire tournament. He was also named best player. However, he was unable to prevent Italy's defeat in the semi-final against Argentina.

The sports newspaper "Gazzetta dello Sport" honored him on Wednesday as the "Bomber delle Notti Magiche" ("Bomber of the magical nights"). Schillaci played a total of 16 international matches. At the end of his career in 1994, he became the first Italian footballer to move to Japan, joining Jubilo Iwata. Schillaci was married twice and is survived by three grown-up daughters.