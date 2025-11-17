Gennaro Gattuso's team falls short against Norway and has to go to the play-offs. Keystone

With a resounding victory against Norway, Italy could have secured their World Cup ticket at the last minute. But the game on Sunday was lost 1:4. As a result, Italy is in danger of missing out on the World Cup for the third time in a row. The press is not sparing with criticism.

Jan Arnet

Italy miss out on a footballing miracle against Norway at the end of the World Cup qualifiers and lose 1:4. Erling Haaland shines for the visitors with a brace.

As a result, Italy have to enter the World Cup play-offs and are in danger of missing out on the finals for the third time in a row.

The Italian media harshly criticized Gennaro Gattuso's team. Show more

Two clear defeats against Norway and unconvincing performances in the qualifiers against the football dwarfs Estonia and Moldova are not causing euphoria for the 2006 world champions. "I would like to apologize to our fans, because 1:4 is a bitter result," said Italy coach Gennaro Gattuso after the defeat against Norway.

The long-serving AC Milan midfielder must now avoid a third World Cup debacle via the play-offs in March 2026. In 2018 and 2022, the Squadra Azzurra failed to qualify for the finals.

In the play-offs, which will be drawn on Thursday and include the semi-finals and final, the Italians could face opponents such as Poland, Albania, Ireland or Turkey. Another knockout in qualifying would plunge the four-time title holders even further into crisis.

Italian press not sparing with criticism

Optimism is limited. The Italian press is critical of the Squadra Azzurra:

"Here we are again, for the third time in a row, talking about the play-offs. We swore to ourselves that this would never happen again, that missing out on two World Cups was already too much, that we wouldn't have any more uncertainties. We didn't keep our word. (...) What we saw at the San Siro gives us neither confidence nor serenity. (...) How can players who perform much better at their clubs play so badly for the national team? (...) We are now facing months of turmoil."

"Total disaster! Only two players are enough. Gattuso's team is suffering in all positions: Di Lorenzo is disastrous, Mancini loses the duel against Haaland, Retegui has no influence. Four goals in 48 minutes are hard to digest, Gattuso's team melts like snow in the sun in the second half."

Gianluca Mancini (left) is clearly outplayed by Erling Haaland. Keystone

"It was supposed to be the game of redemption, in which a performance that would spur on the run to the playoffs was to be shown, regardless of the grotesque odds of beating Norway by a 9-goal difference. The game ended 4-1 to Haaland and his teammates. The Azzurri capitulated to Norway's superiority."

"For Italy, it is now official that the road to the World Cup will go through the playoffs, which is nothing new: the hope is that the famous saying 'all good things come in threes' does not apply after the defeats against Sweden and North Macedonia."

