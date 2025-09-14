Yann Sommer has a pitch-black day against Juventus. IMAGO/ABACAPRESS

Inter Milan lose the Derby d'Italia against Juventus 3:4 - with Switzerland's Yann Sommer and Manuel Akanji in the middle. Criticism rained down from the Italian press.

The two Swiss players are not exempt from blame for all the goals conceded.

In the Italian press, Sommer in particular is harshly criticized and his number 1 is called into question. Show more

It was a spectacle that Juventus and Inter Milan offered the Allianz Stadium in Turin - with the two Swiss players Yann Sommer and Manuel Akanji in Milan kit right in the middle of it. In the end, the home side prevailed 4:3 thanks to a goal from Vasilije Adžić in stoppage time.

The Swiss were not entirely exempt from blame for the goals they conceded. At 0:1, Akanji stands too far away from goalscorer Lloyd Kelly. At 3:3, the central defender loses his man Khéphren Thuram, who equalizes the game with his head.

The former national team goalkeeper must also take two goals on his head. At 1-2, Sommer is on hand to save Kenan Yildiz's long-range shot, but is unable to steer the ball around the right-hand post.

In stoppage time, the Swiss goalkeeper also has a hand on Adžić's shot from around 25 meters, but only manages to steer it into the far corner of the goal.

Will Sommer lose his starting place?

The Italian sports newspaper "Gazzetta dello Sport" is particularly harsh on the 36-year-old goalkeeper. "Sommer, not like this: two crucial mistakes with four goals conceded", headlines Italy's biggest sports newspaper.

The newspaper goes on to give the Swiss goalkeeper a score of 4 out of 10, commenting: "The suspicion that he could become a problem doesn't stop him. Is it time for Martinez?"

Josep Martinez was signed by Inter last year for around 13.5 million euros as number 2 behind Sommer. The "Gazzetta" already suspects a changing of the guard before the Swiss's contract expires at the end of the season.

Manuel Akanji has been spared any major criticism, with the blame being placed on the poor defensive work of the entire Inter defense. Akanji has partially shown what qualities he possesses. Nevertheless, the international central defender only received a grade of 5.5 out of 10.

