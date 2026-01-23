The Italian soccer community is mourning the loss of Franco Baresi. The Milan legend passed away early Friday morning at the age of 66.

AC Milan announced the death of its longtime captain on Friday. On its website, the club wrote: “AC Milan mourns the loss of Franco Baresi. He—along with his No. 6 jersey—will forever remain an inseparable and fundamental part of our club’s DNA and history.”

Baresi defined an era at AC Milan. From 1978 to 1997, the defender played exclusively for the Rossoneri. With Milan, he won the Italian championship six times and the Champions League three times.

Baresi played in 81 international matches for the Italian national team. He won the World Cup in 1982, though he did not play in the tournament in Spain. In 1994, he reached the World Cup final again with Italy and was among the players who missed their penalty kicks in the shootout loss to Brazil. In 1990, he was named Italy’s Soccer Player of the Year.

Baresi made his last public appearance on February 6, 2026, when he lit the Olympic flame at Milan's San Siro Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics.