Lucia di Guglielmo (left) and Cristiana Girelli (right) are inconsolable after the semi-final loss to England. KEYSTONE

It's hard to miss a final more cruelly than that: After conceding two late goals against defending European Championship champions England, Italy's female footballers are inconsolable. One decision is in doubt.

DPA dpa

Italy's football icon Cristiana Girelli wept bitterly as she faced the cameras after the late double knockout in the European Championship semi-final against England. A reporter handed her a handkerchief, but it did little to help. "Of course we wished for this final, because it really would have meant something incredible, something extraordinary," said the 35-year-old striker, who had been substituted early due to cramp. "Unfortunately, it wasn't meant to be. Football giveth, football taketh away."

Until deep into injury time, everything in Geneva pointed to Italy's first appearance in a major tournament final since 1997. Then came the first shock: Michelle Agyemang (90.+6) scored to make it 1:1 - extra time. The disaster came late again: Emma Severini pulled Beth Mead to the ground in the penalty area, Chloe Kelly stepped up to take the penalty in the 119th minute and scored on the rebound. 1:2. final whistle. She had "an incredible bitterness in her mouth", said Girelli.

Italy question penalty whistle

"We were one minute away from the final. The players deserved a different ending. It's a bitter defeat. It's something that hurts. But we have to be proud of what we've achieved," said Italy coach Andrea Soncin. He briefly looked at the scene that led to the penalty after the game: "They were holding each other. Was it a penalty? I don't know."

Sofia Cantore, who had set up Barbara Bonansea (33) to make it 1:0 in the meantime, also questioned the referee Ivana Martincic's whistle. "When you get a penalty like that in the last minute, of course it hurts even more," said the 25-year-old attacking player.

She was satisfied with Le Azzurre's overall performance: "I don't want to say that we dominated the game, because that's probably not the case, but we did a good job of keeping them at bay," said Cantore. Team-mate Manuela Giugliano was more offensive: "In my opinion, England didn't deserve to win," said the 27-year-old from AS Roma: "We gave everything and I don't think we have any regrets."