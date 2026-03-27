Italy can breathe a sigh of relief for the time being. After their qualifying success over Northern Ireland, they are now just one win away from a World Cup ticket in the summer.

DPA dpa

After Italy's arduous opening victory in the World Cup qualifying play-offs, the four-time world champions are relieved. "We've seen a bit of a monster this week when you think back to what has happened to Italy in recent years," said midfielder Sandro Tonali after the 2:0 (0:0) win over Northern Ireland. The success saw Italy advance to the play-off final, which will take place in Bosnia on Tuesday.

The Italians had to miss out on the World Cup in both 2018 and 2022 because they failed to make the qualifying play-offs. They also initially struggled against Northern Ireland. "We were nervous and anxious," admitted Tonali. The Newcastle United professional scored to make it 1:0 (56th minute), but Fiorentina striker Moise Kean (80th minute) gave the team and spectators a sigh of relief with the second goal. "But we got rid of everything," Tonali emphasized.

"The whole country on my shoulders"

The pressure on the "Azzurri" was enormous. On match day, for example, the "Gazzetta dello Sport" printed photos of young fans and children on its front page to show that they had never seen Italy at a World Cup. "We felt this enormous responsibility towards the children," admitted Juventus coach Manuel Locatelli. Striker Kean said: "After my goal, I felt the whole country on my shoulders."

After celebrating their success, all the protagonists were quick to warn that they still had a tough match ahead of them against the Bosnians led by veteran Edin Dzeko. "We'll have to go through the fire for at least another 90 minutes," said Tonali. National coach Gennaro Gattuso hopes: "The pressure we feel is also felt by the others." After the debacles against Sweden in 2018 and North Macedonia in 2022, the happy ending is now set to follow in Zenica, Bosnia.