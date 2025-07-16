Andrea Soncin, Italy's coach, sets the tone. Keystone

Italy have not made it past the quarter-finals at a European Championship since 1997. Against Norway, who have been less than convincing so far, they have a great opportunity to build on their old successes.

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Italy qualified for the quarter-finals at the European Championships and will face Norway in Geneva on Wednesday evening.

"Le Azzurre" want to reach the semi-finals against the Scandinavians, their first since 1997.

The Italians reached the final at the European Championship 28 years ago. They lost this against record winners Germany. Show more

The Italian women's national team was one of the first in Europe to play international matches. The Italians are also the only team to have played in every European Championship since 1984. The big but: unlike the men (four times world champions and twice European champions), "Le Azzurre" are still without a title.

The Italians last came close 28 years ago, losing the final to Germany at the European Championships in Norway. Four years earlier, they had also failed to reach the final at their home tournament - against Norway. As the development of Italian women's football stagnated after that, the results since then have been meagre: in the six tournaments prior to the current European Championship, Italy reached the quarter-finals twice, while four times they finished in the group stage.

Soncin brings calm to the team

The Italians experienced a low point at the 2023 World Cup when they were eliminated in the preliminary round and the coach at the time, Milena Bertolini, accused the players of lacking commitment. They in turn blamed the coach for their early exit in an open letter. With Andrea Soncin, who was appointed coach after the World Cup, calm has returned.

The Italians traveled to Switzerland with high hopes thanks to good performances in qualifying (winning their group ahead of the Netherlands and Norway) and the Nations League. In the group stage, they beat fearsome opponents Belgium, drew against Portugal and suffered an honorable defeat against favorites Spain. "We showed that the gap to the top nations has narrowed," Soncin summarized after the 1-3 defeat.

"Want to be there until the end"

Norway will face Italy, the weakest of the group winners. The team led by England coach Gemma Grainger has taken maximum points, but has rarely impressed. For Italy, the only quarter-final team with a negative goal difference, this offers the chance to reach the European Championship semi-finals for the first time this millennium.

There they would meet the winner of the match between Sweden and England. "We want to be involved in this tournament right to the end," said Soncin.

Stéphanie Frappart will be the referee for the first quarter-final, which will be held in Geneva on Wednesday. The Frenchwoman will be supported by a Swiss trio: Susanne Küng as lineswoman, Désirée Grundbacher as fourth official and Fedayi San as VAR assistant.

