New national team coach Gennaro Gattuso leads Italy to a resounding victory Keystone

Gennaro Gattuso celebrates a successful debut as Italy's national coach. Under the 47-year-old, the four-time world champions won 5:0 against Estonia in the World Cup qualifiers in Bergamo.

Keystone-SDA SDA

For almost an hour, Italy gritted their teeth against the blatant underdogs. Goalkeeper Karl Hein, who is under contract with Werder Bremen, was the main obstacle for the hosts until Moise Kean finished off a somewhat fortunate combination to make it 1-0 in the 58th minute. In the ensuing action, the 25-year-old almost doubled the lead. However, his shot rebounded off the post.

Nevertheless, the fans in Bergamo did not have to wait long for the next goals. Serie A top scorer Mateo Retegui (69th and 89th), Giacomo Raspadori (71st) and Alessandro Bastoni (92nd) ensured a festival of goals after all.

The Italians, who have been trailing in the current qualifying phase since the 3-0 defeat in Norway on the first matchday, continue their campaign against Israel in Debrecen, Hungary, on Monday. The "Squadra Azzurra" still can't afford any missteps in the long-distance duel against Erling Haaland's Norway.

France got off to an ideal start in the World Cup qualifiers. The World Cup runners-up won 2:0 away from home against their supposedly strongest group opponents Ukraine. In Wroclaw, Poland, Bayern Munich's Michael Olise scored in the 10th minute after ideal preparatory work from Bradley Barcola to make it 1:0. The Ukrainians, frenetically cheered on in their exile, improved after the break and came close to equalizing, including with a shot that hit the post. Kylian Mbappé made the final decision in the 82nd minute with his 51st international goal.

Telegrams and tables:

Group C:

Denmark - Scotland 0:0

Copenhagen. - SR Siebert (GER).

Greece - Belarus 5:1 (4:0)

Piraeus. - Referee Gillett (AUS). - Goals: 3. Karetsas 1:0. 17. Pavlidis 2:0. 21. Bakasetas 3:0. 36. Kourbelis 4:0. 63. Tzolis 5:0. 72. Barkowski (penalty) 5:1.

1. Greece 1/3 (5:1). 2. Denmark 1/1 (0-0). 2. Scotland 1/1 (0-0). 4. Belarus 1/0 (1:5).

Group D:

Iceland - Azerbaijan 5:0 (1:0)

Reykjavik. - SR Van der Eijk (NED). - Goals: 45. Palsson 1:0. 47. Johannesson 2:0. 56. Johannesson 3:0. 66. Gudmundsson 4:0. 73. Hlynsson 5:0.

Ukraine - France 0:2 (0:1)

Wroclaw (POL). - SR Makkelie (NED). - Goals: 10. Olise 0:1. 82. Mbappé 0:2.

1. Iceland 1/3 (5:0). 2. France 1/3 (2-0). 3. Ukraine 1/0 (0:2). 4. Azerbaijan 1/0 (0-5).

Group I:

Italy - Estonia 5:0 (0:0)

Bergamo - refereed by Pinheiro (POR). Goals: 58 Kean 1:0. 69 Retegui 2:0. 71 Raspadori 3:0. 89 Retegui 4:0. 92 Bastoni 5:0. - Comments: Estonia with Käit (Thun).

Moldova - Israel 0:4 (0:2)

Chisinau. - SR Beaton (SCO). - Goals: 15 Peretz 0:1. 35 Solomon 0:2. 59 Baribo 0:3. 77 Gloukh 0:4.

1. Norway 4/12 (13:2). 2. Israel 4/9 (11:6). 3. Italy 3/6 (7:3). 4. Estonia 5/3 (5:13). 5. Moldova 4/0 (2:14).

Group L:

Montenegro - Czech Republic 0:2 (0:1)

Podgorica. - SR Guida (ITA). - Goals: 3. Cerv 0:1. 96. Cerny 0:2.

Faroe Islands - Croatia 0:1 (0:1)

Torshavn. - SR Tohver (EST). - Goal: 31. Kramaric 0:1.

1. Czech Republic 5/12 (11:6). 2. Croatia 3/9 (13:1). 3. Montenegro 4/6 (4:5). 4. Faroe Islands 4/3 (3:5). 5. Gibraltar 4/0 (2:16).