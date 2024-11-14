Italy beat Belgium 1:0. IMAGO/IPA Sport

Italy secure a narrow victory against Belgium, while the clash between France and Israel ends goalless. Meanwhile, England beat Greece 3:0.

SDA

Italy and France have qualified for the quarter-finals of the Nations League. In League B, England and Austria are on the verge of promotion.

The Austrians secured a 2-0 win in Kazakhstan thanks to goals from Christoph Baumgartner and Michael Gregoritsch. Under the management of Ralf Rangnick, Austria can secure promotion with a win against Slovenia in Vienna on Sunday. Slovenia faced Norway at the same time. Haaland and Co. decided the game in their favor with a clear 4:1 victory. Here, too, the first half was decisive, as Norway were already 2:1 ahead.

England's revenge in League B

England lead Group 2 of League B on goal difference ahead of Greece, who are level on points. The winner of the group and direct promotion will be decided in a long-distance duel on Sunday. England play Ireland, while Greece have to face Finland, who are still without points. The runner-up has the opportunity to advance via the play-offs.

In League B, England successfully gained revenge against Greece. After an unexpected defeat in October, the English won 3:0 in Athens. Despite numerous absentees, Harry Kane, the captain and record goalscorer, was not in the starting eleven. Kane was critical of the many withdrawals in the run-up to the game: "The desire to play for England is waning and I'm not doing that at all," said Kane.

France's draw is enough

France, the finalists at the last World Cup, only needed a goalless draw at home to Israel to secure their quarter-final ticket. However, the French must win in Italy on Sunday to win the group.

Italy triumphs in Belgium

The Italian team secured their place in the quarter-finals with a 1:0 away win in Brussels. Sandro Tonali scored the decisive goal in the 12th minute to give the Italians victory and top spot in Group 2. Italy thus remain unbeaten in the Nations League.

SDA