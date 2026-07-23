The search for Italy's new national team coach revolves around one name: Pep Guardiola. According to *La Gazzetta dello Sport*, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) is willing to continue waiting for the Spanish coach.

Are you in a hurry? blue News has the summary for you Pep Guardiola remains the top choice of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC), which has reportedly presented him with a plan to revitalize Italian soccer as a whole.

What might deter the Spanish coach, it seems, is his desire to take a break after years of work, as well as the discrepancy between the salary he is asking for and what is being offered.

If Guardiola were to turn down the offer, the race for the head coaching position with the Azzurri would start all over again, with Antonio Conte, Andrea Pirlo, and Roberto Mancini among the leading candidates. Summary created with

Pep Guardiola remains the Italian Football Federation’s top candidate for the position of national team coach. According to “La Gazzetta dello Sport,” Federation President Giovanni Malagò is willing to wait a few more days to convince the Catalan coach to take the job as head coach of the Italian national team.

In recent days, Paolo Maldini, the new technical director of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC), and Leonardo, a strategic advisor, traveled to Barcelona to personally present the project to Guardiola.

The idea would not only involve coaching the senior national team, but would also be part of a comprehensive plan in which the former coach of Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Manchester City would be involved in the development of Italian soccer as a whole, starting with the youth teams.

Family and salary are holding the Spanish coach back

According to the newspaper, the coach reportedly welcomed the vision proposed by the association, but various obstacles remain. After years of working nonstop, the coach is said to have promised his family that he would take some time off.

The financial aspect would also be a major sticking point. The FIGC is said to have made an offer of around 10 million euros per season, while the coach’s demands are significantly higher, amounting to nearly 20 million.

Malagò is taking his time

Giovanni Malagò, meanwhile, doesn't seem to be in any hurry. After leading the “Circolo Canottieri Aniene” rowing club to victory in the historic “Coppa Canottieri di Roma,” the federation president confirmed that the name of the new national team coach is unlikely to be announced during the Serie A meeting currently taking place.

The main purpose of the meeting is to discuss the national team's athletic strategy, although the clubs will likely still express their views on the selection of the future coach.

If Guardiola turns it down, the balance of power will shift

If Guardiola were to turn down the offer, the race for the head coaching position with the Azzurri would be wide open again. So far, Andrea Pirlo has seemed to be the most promising candidate, ahead of Roberto Mancini and Antonio Conte.

However, according to *La Gazzetta dello Sport*, Pirlo is said to have received only lukewarm support, so everything could now be up in the air again. Conte, who has the backing of numerous Serie A clubs, on the other hand, is still considered one of the frontrunners.

Roberto Mancini also remains among the names being considered: The former national team coach stated that he had had no contact with the federation, but acknowledged that leading the national team is a position coveted by many coaches.

For now, however, the FIGC has only one priority: to wait for Pep Guardiola's response before making a final decision.