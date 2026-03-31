Edin Dzeko ensured in Wales that Bosnia-Herzegovina can play Italy for a place in the World Cup Keystone

Italy face Bosnia-Herzegovina away on Tuesday to end their bitter World Cup drought. A win against Edin Dzeko and Co. will take them back to the World Cup for the first time since 2014.

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Italy's Federico Dimarco dismissed any suspicions of arrogance. "I've been called arrogant - but how could I be? By what right, when we haven't been to a World Cup for twelve years?" said the Inter Milan international. A video showing him celebrating as Bosnia-Herzegovina reached the final caused a stir ahead of the play-off showdown.

The team led by superstar Edin Dzeko will not be an easy opponent for Italy in the decisive match for participation in the World Cup. Dzeko wants to send coach Sergei Barbarez's team to the World Cup for the second time in the association's history. The Bosnians made their first appearance in 2014 - even then with Dzeko.

Dzeko still makes the difference

The center forward is now 40 years old, but is still a defensive terror. When the former Bundesliga top scorer moved to FC Schalke 04 in the second division in the winter, many wondered: Does he still have it in him? The exceptional sportsman, who has played for Manchester City, AS Roma and Inter Milan, among others, answers this question almost on a weekly basis.

In eight games for the second division leaders, Dzeko has scored six times. He makes the difference - at Schalke and also in the Bosnian national team. With six goals in the World Cup qualifiers, the captain is the Bosnians' top scorer. With his goal in the 86th minute to make it 1:1 in the semi-final in Wales, Dzeko made it possible for his team to play extra time and win the penalty shoot-out.

"We deserved to reach the final, we had a good qualification," said Dzeko. "Now the Italians are coming to Zenica as heavy favorites, but we have 90 minutes to show what we can do. We will definitely give everything."

Dimarco expects a "hot patch"

For the Bosnians, qualifying for the World Cup would be a great success, which is not necessarily a prerequisite. It's a different story in Italy. If the four-time world champions miss out on participation in the mega-tournament with 48 teams in the USA, Mexico and Canada, it would be a sporting disaster. Three World Cups in a row without Italy: that used to seem unimaginable. The pressure is huge.

"We've seen a bit of a monster this week when you think back to what has happened to Italy in recent years," revealed Sandro Tonali after the 2-0 semi-final win over Northern Ireland. The 25-year-old and Moise Kean fired Italy into the play-off final. However, Italy did not play really well against Northern Ireland either. Bosnia-Herzegovina will be a challenging opponent.

"We know it's going to be a tough place - the Bosnians have the same desire as us to go to the World Cup," said Dimarco, who describes his opponent Dzeko as a friend and even said he met him on vacation. "We will do everything we can to make it. We are Italy, we have responsibility and we deserve it."

For the winner of the big showdown in the "Bilino Polje" stadium in Zenica, Switzerland will be the preliminary round opponent alongside Canada and Qatar.