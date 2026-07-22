Pep Guardiola to Italy? There seems to be some truth to this rumor. The federation is in talks with the highly paid coaching luminary—with the outcome still up in the air.

Giovanni Malagò, president of the Italian Football Federation, has reaffirmed the federation’s interest in and ongoing talks with star coach Pep Guardiola to succeed Gennaro Gattuso. However, hiring the 55-year-old Spaniard as national team coach could mean the federation would have to make a major exception in terms of its budget—but it appears to be willing to do so.

"It's not certain yet, but I think it was the right thing to do and important to open the dialogue and keep it going," Malagò said on an Italian soccer podcast.

Could the European Championship in England be a draw for Guardiola?

Sky had already reported on Monday that officials led by former professional Paolo Maldini had spent several days in Barcelona to convince Guardiola to take the head coaching job with the four-time world champion, which has fallen on hard times.

The coach ended his ten-year tenure with Manchester City just a few weeks ago and had actually planned to take a break. The prospect of the 2028 European Championship in the United Kingdom and the 2030 World Cup—which will be held in his home country of Spain, among other places—might appeal to him.

Is Italy blowing its coaching budget?

“There are also financial and budgetary considerations. To say that we’ll have to tighten our belts in the short to medium term is an understatement. However, exceptions are conceivable, and these might involve the name that is currently so dominant,” Malagò said regarding a possible appointment of Guardiola.

After Italy failed to qualify for the World Cup for the third time in a row, national team coach Gattuso, team manager Gianluigi Buffon, and federation president Gabriele Gravina were forced to step down. The new president, Malagò, recently persuaded former star player Maldini to take on the role of technical director. His most important task is to find a new national team coach.