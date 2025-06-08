Luciano Spalletti must vacate his post. Keystone

Luciano Spalletti will coach Italy for the last time on Monday. The 66-year-old announced his departure one day before the World Cup qualifier against Moldova.

Keystone-SDA SDA

"I had a discussion with the association president (Gabriele Gravina) on Saturday and he informed me that I would be relieved of my duties," said Spalletti at the media conference ahead of the next match. "I am sorry. I would have preferred to stay and try to change things." After Monday's game, he will give the go-ahead to terminate his contract. "I owe it to the association, who have always supported me, even when the results weren't there."

Spalletti, who took over from Roberto Mancini in September 2023, made a poor start to the World Cup qualifiers with the "Squadra Azzurra" on Friday with a 3-0 defeat in Norway and was heavily criticized as a result. Spalletti had already come under pressure after last summer's European Championship with the round of 16 exit against Switzerland, but was confirmed in office.

Claudio Ranieri is being touted as his successor. The 73-year-old successfully coached AS Roma last season, but actually wanted to draw a line under his long career.