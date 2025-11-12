Will Italy miss out on a third World Cup in a row? The Azzurri are at least in danger of missing the play-offs. IMAGO/IPA Sport

The World Cup qualifiers are entering the decisive phase. In Europe, only England have qualified, but everyone else still has to deliver in the coming days - including Switzerland.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Who will qualify for the 2026 World Cup? Qualification for the major event is entering the final and decisive phase.

From Europe, only the English have been confirmed, with other major nations likely to secure their World Cup ticket in the next few days.

However, there are also football heavyweights such as Italy and Germany who are threatened with the play-offs. Show more

Which teams from Europe will qualify for next summer's World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico? A total of 16 teams from Europe will make it to the major event - two match days before the end of qualifying, however, only one European team, England, has definitely qualified. This is the starting position for the final matches.

The mode

The direct route

The group winners of the 12 qualifying groups qualify directly for the 2026 World Cup in North America.

The path as group runner-up

The 12 runners-up in the group go through to the play-offs, where they have to win two semi-finals and a final in order to take part in the World Cup.

The path via the Nations League

Four more teams enter the play-offs via the Nations League. These are the four best-placed group winners of the UEFA Nations League 2024/25 who have not already qualified for the World Cup or the play-offs as group winners or runners-up.

Group A

If Germany win in Luxembourg and at home against Slovakia, they will definitely qualify for the World Cup as group winners. However, if Slovakia pick up more points than Germany in their last two games, the DFB team will have to go through to the play-offs. Northern Ireland, in third place, still have the back door to qualify for the World Cup via the Nations League.

Group B

The Swiss national team can already clinch qualification for the World Cup on Saturday. To do so, they will need more points against Sweden than Kosovo will pick up in Slovenia. If Switzerland fail to do so, the showdown will take place in Kosovo. In the event of a tie, Switzerland would also have a clear lead, as they currently have the better goal difference by 10 goals. Sweden, who are at the bottom of the table, can take part in the play-offs for the World Cup thanks to the Nations League.

Group C

It is a neck-and-neck race between Denmark and Scotland, who lead the group with 10 points each. The big showdown between the two teams will take place in Scotland on the final matchday.

Group D

France and Ukraine face off on Thursday. With a win, the French will be sure of qualifying for the World Cup. A draw should also be enough thanks to the goal difference. If Ukraine lose to France, there will be a showdown against Iceland for second place on the final matchday.

Group E

Spain are in a commanding position at the top of the table, while Turkey have already all but secured second place. On the last matchday, Spain will play a direct duel. However, for Turkey to overtake the Spaniards, they would not only have to pick up three points, but also twelve goals. As a reminder: Spain won the first leg in Turkey 6:0.

Group F

Portugal already have a five-point lead, so only one more win is needed to secure their World Cup ticket. The battle for second place between Hungary, Ireland and Armenia, on the other hand, is still completely open, as the teams are only two points apart.

Group G

Friday sees the top match between Poland and Holland. If the Poles win, they will catch up with the Dutch on points. However, Poland are currently not only three points behind, but also have a goal difference that is 13 goals weaker. It would therefore take a slip-up by Holland at home against Lithuania or a crazy scoring feast by Poland against Malta to qualify directly for the World Cup.

Group H

Probably the most exciting of all the qualifying groups. Austria, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Romania are still fighting for direct qualification for the World Cup. Austria, who are top of the table, have the best cards, but Bosnia-Herzegovina also have it in their own hands to win the group with two victories.

Romania still need some help to finish first, but at least they have the safety net of the Nations League, which guarantees them a place in the play-offs.

Group I

Italy are threatened with another trip to the play-offs. The "Azzurri" already had to qualify for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups in the play-offs, losing out to Sweden and North Macedonia respectively. If the Italians want to avoid this scenario with certainty, they would probably need Norway to slip up at home against Estonia. Although there is still a direct duel with Haaland and Co. on the final matchday, Italy currently have a goal difference that is 16 goals weaker.

Group J

Belgium need one more win either in Kazakhstan or at home against Liechtenstein to secure qualification for the World Cup. More exciting is the battle for second place between North Macedonia and Wales, both of whom could still reach the play-offs via the Nations League if necessary.

Group K

With six wins in six games, England are the only European team to have already qualified for the 2026 World Cup. Behind them, Albania and Serbia are still battling it out for second place and a place in the play-offs.

Group L

Croatia need one more point in their remaining two games to qualify for the World Cup. Behind them will be a clash between the Czech Republic and the Faroe Islands. That's right, the Faroe Islands are actually just one point behind the Czechs. However, the Faroe Islands have to travel to Croatia in their final game, while the Czech Republic still have a home game against Gibraltar to come.