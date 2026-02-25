Sepp Blatter: "FIFA is a dictatorship!" (archive image) Urs Flueeler/KEYSTONE/dpa

Sepp Blatter used to be considered the Sun King of FIFA himself. The Swiss now sharply attacks the world governing body, his successor and the US president.

Former FIFA President Joseph Blatter has criticized his successor Gianni Infantino (55) as autocratic and subservient. "He rules like a king of the sun. I've heard from within FIFA that he doesn't want to be greeted when he turns up at FIFA headquarters, which is rarely the case. Because at some point someone is said to have addressed him as 'Bonjour, Monsieur Blatter'," Blatter told "Sport Bild" in an interview. Infantino was "totally isolating himself. But football will also survive Infantino."

Blatter is outraged by the state of football's world governing body. "Who is FIFA today? It only consists of its president Infantino. FIFA is a dictatorship! The FIFA Council with almost 40 people has nothing to say," continued Blatter.

Blatter's previous management? Highly controversial

Blatter himself was FIFA President from 1998 to 2015. Infantino is his successor. Blatter, who turns 90 on March 10, stepped down in the wake of corruption investigations. His conduct in office was also highly controversial.

Blatter also criticized how Infantino and, above all, US President Donald Trump would present themselves in public ahead of the World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada in the summer. "Of course Trump will stage himself, he's already doing that! He needs his new friend, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, for that," said Blatter. "Although the term 'accomplice' is more appropriate than 'friend'."

"Infantino is cozying up to Trump"

Blatter perceives Infantino as subservient to Trump. "Submissive," is how the long-serving FIFA boss described it. "The peace prize for Trump is an incomprehensible affair. Infantino is pandering to Trump because he needs him."

After years of dispute with FIFA, Blatter still has one big goal. "I want to be bid farewell at the FIFA Congress - honorably. I have never de jure resigned or been voted out of office, but I stepped down in 2015," he said. "With an honorable farewell, the Blatter era at FIFA would be over for good."

