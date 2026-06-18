Johan Manzambi (front) and his national team teammates are celebrated by the fans. Keystone

After the 4-1 victory over Bosnia, the Swiss are more than just satisfied. Here are the reactions to the game.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you Switzerland beats Bosnia 4-1, taking a big step toward the knockout stage.

For match-winner Johan Manzambi, the whole thing feels “like a dream.”

Granit Xhaka and Manuel Akanji praise the substitutes, saying they made the difference. And that’s exactly how it has to be in a final tournament—everyone is needed. Show more

In the 71st minute, with the score tied at 0–0, Murat Yakin brought on Johan Manzambi (for Ndoye), Ruben Vargas (for Rieder), and Djibril Sow (for Aebischer). While the substitutes had been heavily criticized after the 1–1 draw against Qatar, they were the heroes against Bosnia. In the 74th minute, Manzambi scored to make it 1–0, in the 84th, Vargas scored to make it 2–0; Manzambi scored the 3–0 in the 90th minute off an assist from Vargas, and Sow drew the penalty that Xhaka converted to make it 4–1. It doesn’t get much better than that.

“It’s like a dream that I get to play in the World Cup, score two goals, and then be named Player of the Match—I definitely won’t be able to sleep tonight,” Manzambi told SRF. “We just wanted to win today. This is the World Cup; you have to give it your all. We know we didn’t play that well against Qatar. That’s why we wanted to do better today and win. When I play, I always want to make an impact, give my best, and help the team. Today I helped the team. I hope they’re proud of us today.”

Akanji: “We couldn’t let our heads drop”

Of course, Manuel Akanji also played his part in the victory. He reveals that he was in physical therapy with Ruben Vargas the day before the game. That’s when they saw the goal scored by Colombia’s Luis Diaz. “The shot wasn’t outstanding. But I told him, ‘That’s how you have to do it—it just has to go in.’ And he actually struck it even better than Díaz did. I’m really happy for him.”

Akanji’s analysis of the match is a bit more sober: “When you dominate a game like that, have plenty of chances, but are always missing that final piece, you tend to be too offensive. We couldn’t let our heads drop. We stayed in it. The starters wore down the opponent. The substitutes then made the difference.” That’s very important, he says, because at a World Cup, you need every player. “Hopefully it’ll continue like this. Our greatest strength is our team spirit.” The only thing that bothers Akanji a little is the goal they conceded.

Xhaka’s praise for the substitutes

Granit Xhaka, who converted the penalty kick to make it 4–1, had nothing but praise: “Today we saw unity, commitment with and without the ball, even making some tough runs. Soccer isn’t just about having the ball—it’s also about what you do without it. We played a really good game for the full 90 minutes today.”

It’s clear that they can only succeed as a unit. “Of course we have individual talent on the team. But in modern soccer, individual talent isn’t enough—you have to perform as a team. Then, in the end, everyone benefits. We knew that as a unit we had to be better, had to do more, and above all, had to bring the right mentality and determination to set the pace of the game. I think we did that really well today.

After the Qatar game, Xhaka criticized the substitutes, but against Bosnia they made the difference. “Yes, there are such beautiful stories in soccer. Of course, you’re disappointed when you don’t start from the beginning. But when you have a squad like this, with such quality, sometimes you need a little patience. Then you have to be ready the moment the coach brings you on. Today, the substitutes—Manzambi, Vargas, and Sow—made the difference. It’s absolutely crucial that we’re mentally prepared.”