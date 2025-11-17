The Kosovo-Swiss Albian Hajdari "It's not just about football - it's about identity, perspective, pride"

Albian Hajdari was born and raised in Switzerland, matured into a professional in Basel and also played for Lugano. On Monday, he will face the national team with Kosovo. imago

Albian Hajdari made his debut for the Swiss national team in March, but then decided to play for Kosovo. The dual national talks to blue Sport about the change of nation and the upcoming clash.

Jan Arnet

Albian Hajdari, you took the plunge abroad in the summer and quickly became a regular at Hoffenheim. How was your start in the Bundesliga?

Extremely exciting, thrilling and inspiring. The Bundesliga is one of the best leagues in the world and the opponents are the best in Europe. It's great to compete with them.

Are there things you already miss about Switzerland?

I do miss the sunshine in Ticino and the peace and quiet on a walk by the lake. But definitely not the highways in Switzerland.

The change of nation for you and Leon Avdullahu was a big topic in the Swiss media. Did you understand that it caused a lot of discussion?

Of course I can understand the publicity. It was a difficult decision for me too, so I discussed it very carefully with those close to me, my closest friends and my family and thought about what made the most sense. I also wanted to be a role model for the young footballers in Kosovo, set an example and stand up for certain values with full commitment.

In the short term, it would probably have been difficult to get a regular place in the Swiss national team. What role did that play in the decision-making process?

No influence at all, it wasn't an issue in the decision-making process.

Now it's time for the big duel in Pristina. Kosovo against Switzerland. How are you looking forward to this game?

With great anticipation, we will give our best and not be a pleasant host on the pitch. (laughs)

In March 2025, Albian Hajdari was still playing for Switzerland against Luxembourg. But because it was a test match, he was allowed to switch nations. imago

How do you rate Kosovo's chances? Also in view of the 0:4 in the first game ...

The 0:4 is in the past, I'm not worried about that. What counts is our performance in the next game.

Are you still in contact with former team-mates who are now in the national team? Are there already rumors about the duel?

Contact yes, but purely on a friendly basis.

You have the historic opportunity to go to the World Cup with Kosovo for the first time. What would that mean for the nation?

That's a great question. For many nations, a World Cup is simply a sporting goal, but for us it would be much more than that. It would be a moment of self-assurance that we, as a young nation, are on an equal footing with the world. Kosovo has been through a lot in its history. We are a country that has often survived before it was allowed to create. Participating in the World Cup would be a symbol that we can now start dreaming - together, confidently, without having to constantly explain ourselves.

Participation in the World Cup would be the greatest success in Kosovan football history.

I don't think it's just about football. It's about identity, pride, perspective. When you're a kid in Kosovo and you see your national team playing on the world stage, maybe for the first time you don't just think about how you can emigrate, but what you can do for your country.

What would it mean for you players and for you personally?

It would be an honor, responsibility and motivation at the same time. We wouldn't just be participants. We would be the voice, face and perhaps also the hope of an entire generation. It's bigger than a tournament. It's history.

