Contini gone - Seoane already here "It's rather unrealistic to work so quickly at YB"

Michael Wegmann

31.10.2025

Contini is fired at lunchtime after the 3:3 against GC, Seoane is welcomed. YB communicates the coaching change within 100 minutes. Michael Wegmann, Head of blue News Sport, believes that there was some premeditation.

31.10.2025, 15:40

31.10.2025, 15:41

YB fired Giorgio Contini in fifth place, the day after a 3:3 draw against GC at Letzigrund, one week after the win against FCZ in the same stadium. The main reason for the separation was the large fluctuations in performance, say those responsible. "For this reason, we came to the conclusion after the game against GC that there is no longer any belief in sustainable improvements in this constellation," Christoph Spycher, Chief Sports at YB, is quoted as saying.

At 12:30 pm, YB announced Contini's dismissal, followed by his successor Gerardo Seoane at 2:11 pm. "The return of three-time champion coach Gerardo Seoane is a clear statement from the YB bosses. They want to return to the throne and are sparing no effort to do so," says Michael Wegmann, Head of blue News Sport.

Wegmann is irritated by the speed of events. "I find it rather unrealistic that they work so quickly in Bern. That they announce the dismissal of the coach at lunchtime after the 3:3 draw at GC and then present the new coach less than two hours later. From the outside, you get the feeling that an agreement had already been reached with Seoane for some time and that they were just waiting for the right time."

Return of the mastermind. Gerardo Seoane:

Return of the mastermindGerardo Seoane: "YB is a very special club for me"

4 coach dismissals after 12 rounds

It's not just YB that moves quickly, the whole league does. The Super League is firing its coaches at an impressive rate. Thomas Häberli was the first to go at Servette, being sacked after just round 2. He was followed by Uli Forte, Winterthur's rescue hero from last season, after matchday 9, and FCZ coach Mitchell van der Gaag also had to vacate his locker before round 10. Now, after round 12, YB send Giorgio Contini.

Four coaches have already left after a third of the regular season. Wegmann: "That's extreme. If the managers continue to fire at the same rate, each of the 12 teams will have a new coach on the bench before the league is split into Championship Group and Relegation Group."

